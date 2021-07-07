Children who are eligible need to be vaccinated now in order to be finished with it by the time school starts next month, according to Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, infectious disease specialist with the Arkansas Department of Health.
Dillaha said the Arkansas Department of Health works closely with the Department of Education in planning for school in the fall, and “I strongly encourage parents to get their children who are eligible vaccinated.”
“Right now, children who are 12 and older are eligible and it takes five weeks for a child to be fully vaccinated, so they need to start now,” she said. “It is possible that children younger than 12 will be eligible to be vaccinated later in the summer, so that is also another consideration for getting kids fully vaccinated before school starts.”
Dillaha said COVID-19 vaccination efforts have shown that large-scale clinics are not well attended, so “we tend to plan events that involve the community at sites that people are familiar with. They trust the people involved in planning so we have a large number that are occurring at churches or community centers.”
When it comes to the possibility of booster shots being needed for those who already have been vaccinated, Dillaha said there are studies underway about it.
“A booster would be needed in two different situations,” she said. “One is if we found the immunity provided by the vaccines begin to wane, then a booster would be needed, and that does not seem to be the case right now. The second situation is if the circulating variant were not well covered by the vaccine, then they may do booster doses to strengthen the protection that the vaccine provides against those variants.
“Those studies are underway and we hope in the next weeks and months, we will have more information and that we will have a recommendation about boosters. One of the questions is, ‘Is it better to get two different kinds of vaccines? Is that safe? Does that work? Is it better to get an additional dose of the vaccine that you have had already?’”
Unity Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roddy Lochala said vaccine hesitancy in “our area” is something Unity Health is working on with the Mayo Clinic. He said there was recently a successful vaccination event for Hispanic neighborhoods in the community.
“The best thing to do with COVID is to prevent it, and we actually have tools to prevent infection right now that work exceedingly well,” Lochala said. “At this point, there has been well over 100 million of these vaccines given in the United States, so they are very safe.”
One of the good things about being immunized is that you don’t have a quarantine requirement, Lochala said. He said the vaccines now are approved for ages 12 and up, so he strongly encourages this group to get immunized.
The total number of vaccine doses administered in the state, according to the Department of Health, has been 2,162,217. However, only 39.34 percent of the state’s population ages 12 and up have been fully vaccinated, with another 8.85 percent partially immunized.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday that Arkansas’ vaccination rate continues to rank below the national average, “and while we have 1 million fully vaccinated in Arkansas, that is not high enough to prevent more cases, more hospitalizations and more deaths.”
He reported 55 new COVID-19 hospitalizations since Monday, “the largest increase in hospitalizations since January. It is the largest increase of hospitalizations since we’ve had the vaccine available to prevent hospitalizations.”
Hutchinson also announced that he would hold “community COVID conversations,” beginning today in Cabot to ask what can be done to overcome remaining public vaccination hesitancy.
On Wednesday, the state reported 1,000 coronavirus cases, the biggest one-day spike since Feb. 10.
