COVID-19 testing in the community has really gone up in the past week, almost doubling, as the delta variant surges in the state, according to Unity Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roddy Lochala.
According to Dr. Clark Fincher, also a member of White County’s COVID-19 task force that met Tuesday, the Searcy Medical Center conducted 60 COVID tests a week ago Monday and this Monday did 120.
“Formerly, a vaccinated person, if ... found to be a close contact, was not required to quarantine,” Lochala said, “but it is recommended now that that person receive a COVID test on day three through five. That’s a new recommendation” from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Recent research on the delta variant of the virus, a highly contagious mutation that was first detected in India and has become the predominant strain in most countries, suggests that vaccinated people who get infected with carry the same high viral load that can easily spread to others as those who aren’t vaccinated, even if the vaccinated don’t get seriously ill. Nearly all hospitalizations and deaths are among the unvaccinated, according to health officials.
“We obviously have an uptick in COVID cases,” Searcy Fire Department Capt. Corbry Swain said, “due to both the delta variant and unimmunized persons.”
According to Arkansas Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero, the state saw a 517 percent increase in the number of virus cases among people under the age of 18 between April and July. Nineteen percent of the state’s virus cases were among that age group.
The state also is approaching its high for COVID-19 hospitalizations, which was 1,371 set in January. As of Tuesday, 1,250 were hospitalized.
Lochala said Unity Health has about 30 COVID-19 patients in White County Medical Center.
The Searcy School District, the Searcy Fire Department and NorthStar EMS all informed Lochala at the Zoom meeting facilitated from the Central Fire Station that will help in any way they can.
Searcy School Superintendent Dr. Bobby Hart said the district has five or six school nurses that “would gladly volunteer” to help with the COVID testing situation and if there needs to me more hands at work with paperwork and things like that, he could find the personnel to do that as well.
“And, if you need a facility, we can try to make that happen,” Hart told Lochala. “Tell us what we can do and you need us to do and I will certainly try to meet that.”
Lochala said he loved the thought of working together. He also said antigen tests for COVID-19 are now available and can be purchased at pharmacies. He said those who think they may have been exposed or maybe just want to know can get the tests.
“It’s like a home pregnancy test,” Lochala said.
Searcy Councilwoman Tonia Hale, operations director for NorthStar EMS ambulance service, said “some of my medics were wanting to see how they could do more” to help Unity Health as well. She said they have been trying to help out in the hospital’s emergency department when they are there.
At the last task force meeting, Swain said the group talked about the possibility of encouraging vaccinations through the city’s social media outlets.
“Last we checked, Unity had several Pfizer vaccinations available,” Swain said.
“We have free vaccine that is available to anyone and it’s virtually 100 percent effective in preventing death and severe illness and ventilations, on a ventilator,” Fincher said. “Our challenge is to figure out how to get people to take it. I have tried everything I know to do. We just have to keep keeping on and making recommendations for things that help – that’s vaccination, masking and using common sense and following CDC guidelines in general.”
According to the Arkansas Department of Health, 42.11 percent of Arkansans 12 and up had been fully vaccinated as of Wednesday morning (36 percent of the state’s entire population), with another 12.41 percent partially immunized. In White County, 35.3 percent 12 and up were fully vaccinated and another 8.7 percent partially.
“The vaccine gives you a head start for when your body comes in contact with COVID, meaning you are much more likely to have a mild or asymptomatic case of COVID in the fully vaccinated study,” Lochala said. “That is of tremendous importance.“
Hart said at a vaccination clinic held by the Searcy School District on Monday, 55 students received their first dose of the vaccine; “not a great turnout but it was 55 more than what had it to start with.”
“We stand ready to be a partner with everybody involved,” Hart said. “We are just really waiting on some guidance from the Division [of Elementary and Secondary Education] and we are going to continue to distance as best as we can.
“We improved ventilation systems in our schools this summer. We are trying to do everything we can to mitigate the circumstances.”
He said opening up virtual learning opportunities for more Searcy students has results in about 80 to 100 students signing up who “had originally planned to go to school” in person.
“That is a big step for us because I think we were all ready in the spring, we thought we were past this,” Hart said. “We are hopeful that we can return some sense of normalcy. I think as the numbers grow, we will see more and more kids and families opt for that virtual option.”
Hart said he was going to give his board and the community as much factual information as he can on things like positivity rates and age of positivities.
“The more information I can give folks, the better off I am as far as that argument: ‘This is why we’re doing this,’” he said.
Harding University Director of Public Safety Kevin Davis said with the university set to also resume classes on campus, “we are still offering vaccination clinics for all of our faculty, students and staff and those will continue throughout the summer and in the fall as well.”
Davis said he didn’t know the percentages of Harding faculty and staff who have been vaccinated. “We are keeping an eye on CDC recommendations and things like that,” he said.
Lochala took time to stress the importance of monoclonal antibodies for those who have the virus, whether vaccinated and unvaccinated. “The CDC has expanded the authorization for monoclonal antibodies to include in Arkansas like patients in the overweight category.”
He said vaccines and monoclonal antibodies are “great ideas for young ladies and pregnant people. We have seen severe outcomes with them and we want to do what we can to prevent and mitigate that.”
