A school district that has not had a mask mandate and one that ended its mask mandate last week have had the lowest COVID-19 infection rates among public schools in White County this school year, based on numbers provided to the Arkansas Department of Health.
The Riverview School District has had the lowest rate when comparing the number of cumulative cases it has had since the beginning of the school year to the number of on-campus students and faculty and staff. However, the last time Riverview appeared in the health department’s educational institution report was in late January, when it had 161 cumulative cases. The district told The Daily Citizen it has 1,130 on-site students and 181 faculty and staff, which would mean its infection rate was one out of every 8.1 students/faculty and staff.
“You know when you look at it, we draw students from a geographically kind of spread-out area for the size that we are,” Riverview Superintendent Stan Stratton said, “so I don’t know that we necessarily have as much of our kids interacting or being together as much like on weekends and stuff. We are drawing from multiple communities and I think that may have played into it [the best infection rate].
“We have put air purifiers in every classroom. We try to socially distance at school as much as we can. I think it’s just a combination of a lot of different factors and a little bit of luck of the draw, too.”
Other factors, including some districts taking alternative methods of instruction (AMI) days while the omicron variant was peaking, were not taken into account in this comparison. Monday’s educational institution report also was not yet available.
Virtual students were not figured into the infection rates because it appears that not all school districts include virtual students in their case numbers.
Stratton said he is proud of his district’s COVID-19 protocols like social distancing and cleaning “because even in January when we were peaking, of the probable close contacts we had identified, a majority of them were usually from family members. Even with it spreading like it was, were seeing some school spread but not very much at all. The majority of our spread was still from family or close contact outside of school.”
Stratton noted that concerning wearing masks, “at the beginning of the school year, we wanted to give parents a say in that decision. When we surveyed parents last spring, they wanted to make it optional and so we wanted to carry through with that desire of our parents. We didn’t prevent anybody from wearing a mask, we just didn’t make anybody wear a mask.”
Bald Knob, which posted Thursday night that it was ending its mandate effective immediately, had 164 cumulative cases in Thursday’s report. With an on-site enrollment of 1,118 students and total faculty and staff of 168, that would make its infection rate 1:7.8.
Bradford, the other public school district in the county that had kept a mask mandate in place until the end of last week, has had a much higher infection rate (1:3.4) with 149 cumulative cases among 432 on-site students and 82 faculty and staff.
Neither Bald Knob Superintendent Melissa Gipson nor Bradford Superintendent Patti Stevens returned calls for comment.
Bradford’s rate also is higher than the other two school districts that did not put a mask mandate in place at the beginning of the year, instead making masks optional.
Rose Bud has had an infection rate of 1:4.5, with 189 cases (726 students/125 faculty and staff). Pangburn was not in Thursday’s report because, like with Riverview, it had fewer than five active cases, but Pangburn was in last Monday’s report with 191 cumulative cases, which would make its rate 1:4.5 as well (741 students/129 faculty and staff).
“Our numbers have been dropping drastically in the last couple of weeks, so we’re having a lot less infection both with staff and students and I really feel like we are starting to see things get back to normal somewhat because you know we’re no longer having to quarantine,” Pangburn Superintendent David Rolland said. “Of course, we have always been optional on masks.”
Rolland said what was seen in his community was “a lot of household infections. What I mean by that, if one kid got the infection, the other siblings got the infection ... . We did not see that many infections of students we had identified as being close contacts at school. My opinion is, most of the infections were happening at home or outside school, [but] I don’t have data to really back that up. I would just say that is what I saw.”
Something else Rolland brought up as a factor in infection rates was vaccination rates, saying there was no way of really knowing what they were at different places. “In the last strand, we saw a lot of vaccinated people get that strand [omicron]. I think a lot of it is just random.”
He said testing also could be a factor in the rates because “some people are more reluctant to test. Some people get the symptoms and just go home. Others go with tests all the time. There’s just a lot of different variables that fall into play, but I think the numbers around the whole county or going down now. Hopefully, we are learning how to live with it and take the proper precautions.”
Rose Bud Superintendent Allen Blackwell said his district has “never had over probably 17 active positives at one time and maybe four of five teachers, especially to like this last surge. With the most that we had in one day, we had 189 students absent, but that wasn’t all COVID. We had like 17 or 18 students who were positive. We had seven or eight faculty members out and then we had 60-something kids that were quarantined at the time and then the rest of the school was just absent. We didn’t know what they were absent from.”
Blackwell said that’s when his district took a couple of AMI days. “That’s when we approached almost to 200 kids out, but that wasn’t all COVID. Our numbers actually were worse for non-specific absences for whatever reasoning than it was for COVID. Hopefully, this is the end of it. We are just trying to get back to normal is what we’re trying to do.”
The three other public school districts in the county each had mask mandates to start the year, but periodically have made them optional because of Arkansas Center for Health Improvement infection levels for their districts or since removed their mandates completely.
Beebe had had the third-best infection rate, 1:73, with 516 cumulative cases among 3,359 on-site students and 396 faculty and staff. Searcy has had an infection rate of 1:4.1 (1,080 cases among 3,937 students and 474 faculty and staff) and White County Central has had a 1:3.9 rate (234 cases among 807 students, 116 faculty and staff).
”We are proud of the efforts of our teachers and students to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 while also keeping quality education a top priority,” Beebe Superintendent Dr. Chris Nail said. “We believe increased health and safety practices including social distancing where possible, enhanced cleaning measures and screening of visitors has played an important role in keeping our COVID-19 numbers low. We have also offered several COVID-19 vaccine clinics this year for anyone who wishes to receive the vaccine and is eligible.”
According the ACHI’s latest report Thursday on infection rates for public school districts, all but nine of the state’s 234 had rates of 50 or more new known infections per 10,000 district residents over the previous 14 days. Bald Knob, Beebe, Bradford, Pangburn, Riverview, Rose Bud, Searcy and White County Central all had rates of 100 to 199 new known infections among 10,000 residents, according to the ACHI, which describes itself as a “nonpartisan, independent health policy center that serves as a catalyst for improving the health of all Arkansans through evidence-based research, public issue advocacy and collaborative program development.”
“The omicron variant was just so contagious. It hit everybody, really statewide, hard,” Stratton said. “We’ve seemed to weather that. When I check our numbers Friday, we had less than five positive cases in the district among students and staff, so it really has been coming down since that time.”
Rolland agreed. “I think it’s getting a lot better,” he said. “It’s the best it has been since the pandemic started, in my opinion. We are still taking precautions [such as cleaning] but we’re jut not doing the quarantines. The students who are not in school now are the students who have tested positive or have symptoms.”
