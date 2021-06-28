A Kensett resident decided to take a walk Monday with the American flag from Searcy to El Paso in memory of his cousin, Hunter Brittain, the 17-year-old from McRae who was shot and killed by a Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office deputy during a traffic stop early last Wednesday morning.
Thomas Lindsey said he would present the flag, which was signed by those he met on the way, to Brittain’s family. He said supporters of Brittain in the shooting being investigated by the Arkansas State Police have been meeting nightly at six o’clock at the Lonoke County jail, but he wanted to do something a bit different.
“I’m a veteran. I served 12 years, three years in Iraq. I can’t be around a lot of crowds but I felt like I wanted to go out and do something, so I got a flag from my own shop and decided I’d walk with the flag instead of driving it,” he said while in the parking lot of the McAfee Medical Clinic on DeWitt Henry Drive in Beebe. “People have stopped me all the way from Higginson to Beebe.”
“I started at seven o’clock this morning. I just want to remember Hunter. This ain’t a police issue. I don’t care about any of the evidence. I want to remember the last few seconds of his life, and I am sure he was scared to death and I thought about that the whole way here. That’s all I thought about. Take your feelings and my feelings out of it and think about how he felt the last seconds.”
Lindsey said he had been stopped by 100 people by the time he made it to Beebe on the way to El Paso.
While Lindsey was focused on remembrance, other members of Brittain’s family said they want justice.
“I just want to say he is my sweet boy and I miss him very, very much and I want justice served,” Brittain’s mother, Tamara Leggett of Judsonia, said. Hunter’s grandmother, Rebecca Payne, said, “We want justice! That’s what we want!.”
Brittain’s uncle, Jesse Brittain, said he wanted “everybody to be aware of how these police are murdering our children and other innocent people and there needs to be something done about it.”
“They need more training, cameras on all the time,” Brittain said. “We can’t have stuff like this happening.”
Brittain said the family has not received any information from the state police concerning where the investigation is on his nephew. Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley has said the body camera from Sgt. Michael Davis, who is on administrative leave, has been turned over to the state police.
Staley said, “We don’t know how much of the incident was captured by the camera.”
Hunter Brittain was the driver of a truck stopped by the deputy south of Cabot, along Arkansas Highway 89 at about 3 a.m. last Wednesday. After he was shot during the stop, he was taken to a North Little Rock hospital where he later died, according to the state police. Special agents assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division are leading the investigation at the request of the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Department.
Jesse Brittain said early Monday afternoon that Hunter’s body was released “just minutes ago” from the Arkansas Crime Lab in Little Rock. “He is on his way here to Beebe now.”
Payne said, “We had to get an attorney to find out about his body being released.”
Jesse Brittain said plans are still in the works for a community memorial service for Hunter.
Payne said the nightly gatherings outside the Lonoke County jail are still continuing.
“It’s really good,” she said. “It’s a lot of young people. He had a lot of friends. He would have been a senior at Beebe High School.
“It’s not about revenge, it’s about these cops who have these cameras on and they shut them off or they delete stuff off of them where they can do things to not be caught in trouble.”
Payne said the family is trying to get a law passed, “Hunter’s Law,” “that when they have these video cameras on, they have to be on all the time and not shut off at any point in time unless they are not on the job. And we are working to get petitions up to get all this signed to give it to our governor and our senators in the state and get a bill passed, a law for that.”
Hunter “has lived with me for the past five years,” Payne said. “He lived with his grandmother on the other side but she passed away so I took him in. Hunter was 17, so in another year, he would have been out. I loved him very much.”
