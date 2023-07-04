Grand opening day for Courts at Berryhill

Engineer Bear Davidson of Davidson Engineering, Searcy Parks and Recreation Director Mike Parsons and Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission Chairman Chris Howell (from left) gather before the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for The Courts at Berryhill. The $2.6 million project includes six tennis courts, eight pickleball courts, a restroom/concession facility and picnic tables.

 By Greg Geary / geary@thedailycitizen.com

Despite triple-digit temperatures Friday at noon, more than 100 community members turned out for the grand opening of the new tennis/pickleball courts at Berryhill Park.

“We’re going to come out no matter what the weather and celebrate this fantastic occasion,” Mayor Mat Faulkner said at the ribbon cutting for the $2.6 million project, which is being called The Courts at Berryhill. “This is a dream and a vision that has been in the process for several years.

