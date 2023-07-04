Despite triple-digit temperatures Friday at noon, more than 100 community members turned out for the grand opening of the new tennis/pickleball courts at Berryhill Park.
“We’re going to come out no matter what the weather and celebrate this fantastic occasion,” Mayor Mat Faulkner said at the ribbon cutting for the $2.6 million project, which is being called The Courts at Berryhill. “This is a dream and a vision that has been in the process for several years.
“It is a true cooperation and partnership with many different groups so we just want to thank the city of Searcy, the Searcy A&P Commission, our Parks and Recreations Department, our Streets Department, Delk Construction and Davidson Engineering and all those who have poured their thoughts and ideas into this project. It is absolutely fantastic.”
Faulkner said the city has been hearing nonstop from other communities that are excited for Searcy and want to come see what the city is unveiling with the new courts.
“We’ve got six new tennis courts – we were able to get a grant so we have lines for the youth players as well – and eight new pickleball courts so what a fantastic asset for this community,” Faulkner said.
He said a great thing about the new courts is they accommodate all ages from youth all the way to seniors. “There is a high passion level for this complex. and this is just the beginning. There’s so many good things going all around town and we have a master plan design for the rest of Berryhill Park, so we’re really excited to welcome you and thank you for being involved with this grand opening of The Courts at Berryhill.”
Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission Chairman Chris Howell said the drive for the city to have outdoor pickleball courts started a couple of years ago when “sitting on some old rickety stands over here, a group of pickleball players kind of got together and had this idea, and it all started with you guys.”
Howell said he did not know a more passionate group than a bunch of pickleball players.
“A&P was ecstatic to fund it,” he said about the courts, for which the commission provided the majority of the funds. “This is exactly what Searcy needs. This is the first chapter in the book that Searcy is writing right now and it’s something to be proud of and we hope you guys enjoy it.”
Bear Davidson of Davidson Engineering of Searcy was called “the brains behind the brains behind this project” by Faulkner.
Davidson said his company was “really excited to be a part of this project. This is a really special day for me and our team.”
“I can remember playing on the old playground when I was a kid. It’s been replaced now and I remember how huge it seemed to me at the time,” he said. Now, I get to bring my 2-year-old little girl out here, so that’s pretty neat. Also when I was about 16, I brought my future wife out here on a date and we rode the sleigh with Santa Claus. I guess she liked that.”
To be a part of this project to improve Berryhill Park, “has been really special,” Davidson said. He acknowledged the attention to detail that comes with a project like the courts and said Delk Construction, also of Searcy, was outstanding to work with and made it a really fun process.
“Troy Middleton, the superintendent, is really the best superintendent that I’ve got to work with and it made the process go really smoothly and made it a fun process,” he said. He also thanked architect Barry Hoffmann, who was part of the design team. “He was responsible for the building design and it’s a restroom and a concession facility but if you look at it, it looks really sharp.”
Davidson said he joked about pickleball “that they just keep inventing new sports for me to be bad at. but on a serious note I had some unofficial helpers – I guess consultants on the pickleball side of things – with Mr. Donnie Miller and Mr. Mickey Holt and [Harding University tennis] Coach David Redding who helped work in some of the details that I was unfamiliar with into this project, so very thankful for their help.”
Davidson brought up voters declining in a February 2021 special election to allow the city to issue capital improvement bonds to build a multimillion-dollar baseball and softball complex. “We were a part of that planning and designing the preliminary plans for that so when it failed, I remember feeling really rejected and defeated. I even stayed home from work for a day or two. I just didn’t want to go to work.”
He said he remembers when he got back to work that there had been a heavy snowstorm and he received a phone call from Howell in the middle of Arch Avenue and wound up talking to him for about 30 minutes. “I remember him encouraging me and saying, ‘Hey, this isn’t it. We’re going to find an impact project that the city will be excited about, that will draw people to Searcy, and so we got back to work.”
Davidson said he was excited about the leadership of the Searcy City Council, the A&P Commission and Faulkner “who got the thick skin and the foresight to get a project like this built.”
After the ribbon was cut, Searcy Parks and Recreation Director Mike Parsons told the crowd, “The courts are officially open! You all go out and have a good time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.