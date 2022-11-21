With Holiday of Lights having its “new courthouse replica light display” up at Berryhill Park this year, the official kickoff for the holiday season will be held there because “we want everyone to come out and see it lit up for the first time,” according to committee Chairwoman Kristi Thurmon.
The lighting ceremony, “which we’ve done in different places, mostly at the White County Courthouse, but also here at Berryhill Park,” is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday at 501 Davis Drive, Thurmon said. “We’ve had a bunch of events leading up to it but it is the first night for all the lights to be on in Searcy.”
“We’re excited about it,” Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne said. “... They’re huge man, people come from all over the county to see the light-up.
“We have been working with the Holiday of Lights group and thank God for them. This is going to be exciting.”
He added with a laugh that the Holiday of Lights Committee “won’t let me give away any surprises.”
Some things that will not be a surprise are free selfies with Santa Cluas and a VW bus, hot chocolate, coffee and s’mores. Of course, the holiday doesn’t end there. Thurmon said the big events will be the Chocolate Gravy Cook-off and Jolly Jubilee on Dec. 3 around the White County Courthouse square and Berry Merry at Berryhill Park and Smyrna Church on Dec. 10.
“We did a really good job taking ZIP code information last year and we had seven countries represented, 19 states and 150 Arkansas ZIP codes, so Holiday of Lights is certainly a good thing for Searcy,” Thurmon said at a Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission meeting in June where $76,000 in funding was approved for the three-dimensional courthouse replica, adding lights and electrical work at Yancey Park and purchasing new and replacement lights. “We also reached 160,000 people with our advertising and promotion and we want to build on it this year.”
Thurmon described the courthouse display as being “fully customized.” She said the thinking is that a custom display will set Searcy apart from the other towns. “This has been our dream for a while to bring it back.”
Thurmon said the “Holiday of Lights was “huge” for the city in the 1990s, when then-Mayor David Evans “brought it back. I was still in high school. I graduated in 1993 and they kept it going for about 10 years and it died down.”
In 2015, the city brought the Holiday of Lights back again after the eight-year 1-percent sales and use tax was passed by voters the previous year.
Last year, Thurmon said that under the Holiday of Lights umbrella, there were about 70 events, but the Holiday of Lights doesn’t do all of the events. She said the biggest event beside the Jolly Jubilee and Chocolate Gravy Cook-Off is the Living Nativity put on by the First Assembly of God, and she said the church mentioned it had a huge increase last year. “They don’t really need our help.”
