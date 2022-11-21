With Holiday of Lights having its “new courthouse replica light display” up at Berryhill Park this year, the official kickoff for the holiday season will be held there because “we want everyone to come out and see it lit up for the first time,” according to committee Chairwoman Kristi Thurmon.

The lighting ceremony, “which we’ve done in different places, mostly at the White County Courthouse, but also here at Berryhill Park,” is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday at 501 Davis Drive, Thurmon said. “We’ve had a bunch of events leading up to it but it is the first night for all the lights to be on in Searcy.”

