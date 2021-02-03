Although a lawsuit regarding construction of the Pangburn water treatment facility “is not fully settled,” attorney Aaron Heffington of Gill, Ragon, Owen, P.A. in Little Rock said, “we are headed in the right direction we think in getting this thing resolved.”
“We think it was a positive outcome,” Heffington said concerning mediation conducted last Wednesday that had been ordered by then-White County Circuit Judge Tom Hughes before he left office.
Pangburn Mayor Mike Marsh said the situation with the water treatment facility has probably been going on for about four years now. “There are some deficiencies down there that the construction company and the engineer cannot just deny. Hopefully we can all come to an agreement and get it all repaired and go from there. I guess basically, we feel that they did not finish what they were contracted to do and we need them to fulfill their contract obligations.”
Pangburn Waterworks Director Shawn Hughes said the lawsuit arose around three years ago. “The water department is suing [the former engineer] Michael Clayton [and] the contractor, Davis Construction LLC out of Harrison ... . At first they were together, which is very highly unusual for engineering to side with the contractor.”
Hughes said that Judge Hughes, no relation, ordered a disposition in the case.
Hughes said the bond attorney brought an engineer and Clayton brought a separate engineer and they viewed the plant, walked the plant and saw everything that is wrong with it.
“We had a meeting with a mediator person and talked to him, told him our side and he went and talked to Clayton and went and talked to the contractor and came back and said, ‘What about doing a third-party engineering?’ And everybody pays a fourth of that and that person goes in and investigates all the paperwork and investigates the plant, does a walk-through and investigates all that.’ We agreed to do that.”
Hughes said the bottom line is that “they are going to find an engineer who has a water plant/surface-water treatment plant background to come in and go through all the paperwork, all the drawings and then go do a walk-through with the engineer of all three parties. We are not going to be involved. Clayton is not going to be involved and neither is Davis. We are staying out of the walk-through.”
Hughes said the walk-through had not yet been set up since the mediation was just done last Wednesday.
Hughes said the water department and city are seeking resolution because the construction of the water treatment facility was never completed. “I have documents that show [that].” He said the certificate of substantial completion has a conflicting “accepted by the contractor” date listed as being Dec. 3, 2016, signed off on by the contractor.
WesTec, a company based in Utah, was in Pangburn in November 2015 working on the clarifier and the filters at the water treatment facility, Hughes recalled. “The clarifier and the filters are the heart and brain of that water system,” Hughes said.
Hughes said the engineer “took a job at Little Rock Waste as an engineer and he did not come back to take care of his business. So he did not communicate with the inspector. That inspector walked off the job, so for four months we had no inspection. So it’s going to come down to those two guys.”
In November 2019, Marsh received a letter from John Selig of Civil Engineering Associates LLC. concerning its visit to the site Sept. 5, 2019. The letter contained six topics, beginning with clear-well construction.
“The fact that clear well was constructed with the top elevated above the natural ground surface justifies the need for steps/ladder to access the top of the clear well,” Selig wrote. “In addition, because of the distance between the top of the clear well and the natural ground, handrails are a necessity in order to be OSHA compliant. The estimated cost to add an approved ladder and handrail on the clear well is approximately $28,500.”
Hughes described the clear well as the very end of the system where the water is chlorinated and goes to the distribution areas.
Another point made in the letter was “the fact that the clear well holds treated water, the man ways have to be constructed in accordance with 10 state standards and have shoulders above the top of the clear well to prevent water from entering the basin. In addition, the hatches on these man ways should overlap the shoulders marking the actual ... opening.The estimated cost to remove the existing hatches and install appropriate hatches is approximately $16,000.”
The second part of the letter addressed the clarifier. “Based on the notes provided by WesTech from their site visit, the following deficiencies were noted: the floor was not grouted; the walk bridge was not level from the sidewalk of the clarifier to the center; the launder troughs were not level; the cone welds were not sealed; the scraper arms were not properly leveled; and the Lovejoy coupling was not installed correctly.
“In order to determine the full impact of these deficiencies, and whether or not any of the existing equipment could be reused in the repair, the clarifier would have to be dewatered. Once dewatered, the city would need to have a representative from WesTech evaluate the equipment and determine its usability. Assuming that the inside of the clarifier would have to be completely rebuilt, the estimated cost of the repairs would be approximately $450,000.”
Chlorine feed was the third point examined in the letter. “Based on the issues associated with the chlorine feed system, it is recommended that a complete new chlorine feed system be installed, with a new building. The estimated cost of refurbishing the chlorination system is approximately $65,000.”
Focusing next on the chemical feed room, Selig wrote that “to make the chemical feed room completely wash-down proof, most of the equipment would have to be removed and the walls relocated. In addition, the doors to this room would need to be replaced. Once the carpentry work is finished, all of the feed equipment would have to be reinstalled. The estimated cost of refurbishing the chemical feed room is approximately $35,000.”
Filters were the fifth topic in the letter. “The estimated cost of moving the catwalk and access stairs to the side of the filters is approximately $12,500. CEA understands that there is a question as to whether or not one (1) of the filters is treating as much water as the other two (2) filters. It is recommended that the city have WesTec evaluate the filters to determine if each of the filter beds is operating properly.”
The final point of the letter addressed treatment facility climate control. “The estimated cost of installing a HVAC system to control the humidity in the treatment building is approximately$17,500.”
The water treatment center is five years old.
