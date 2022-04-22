A proposal to use nearly $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding for one-time premium COVID-19 awards for county employees and elected officials turned contentious at Tuesday night’s White County Quorum Court meeting, with a justice of the peace calling it a “slap in the face to the taxpayers in the community,” before it was decided to send the ordinances to a joint committee meeting for further review.
The one-time payments from federal COVID-19 relief would have awarded White County Judge Michael Lincoln and Sheriff Phillip Miller $22,500 each and the assessor, circuit clerk, clerk, collector and county treasurer $20,000 each.
County Clerk Carla Barnett said the award for hourly employees would be calculated at $6 of award pay per hour multiplied by the total number of actual in-person hours worked.
JP Bobby Burns made the initial motion to table the two ordinances authorizing the awards and send them to the personnel committee. He was asked by Lincoln if he wanted to provide any guidance on what he would like for the committee to review.
“Well. There’s just a lot of discrepancies in some of the apportionments of all these things that personally I would like to be addressed,” Burns said.
Lincoln said in asking for guidance for the chairman of the budget committee, which had approved the funding use, that he was “just trying to understand your motion, if you want it to go back to the committee, the personal committee, that’s what your motion was.”
Budget committee Chairman Shane Sellers asked Burns if he would rather have a joint meeting with the personnel and the budget committees. Burns responded that “that would be fine” and restated his motion to table the ordinances and send them to the joint committee meeting.
“Just for clarification,” Lincoln responded, “we did go over this in the budget committee, did we not, sir?’” When Burns said, “We did, but ...,” Lincoln interjected, “OK. I just want to make sure. I mean to me you’re giving the impression that we did not discuss this in the budget meeting.”
Sellers said, “This was the main topic,” which Lincoln echoed, adding, “We spent a long time on it.”
JP Joel Pritchett reminded Lincoln that there “were seven JPs who were not at that meeting, so I think it would be OK ... .” Lincoln interrupted, saying, “There was only one committee member that was absent that night.”
Pritchett responded, “But there were six other JPs that didn’t have the chance to hear the full discussion.” Lincoln answered, “Because it was a budget matter. I guess I’m wondering why that wasn’t brought up at the budget meeting to send it to the personnel committee. I mean, you passed it unanimously.”
“We mentioned it a little bit but we didn’t have time,” Pritchett said, before Lincoln reiterated, “But it passed unanimously through the budget committee.”
Pritchett said after he got home, he “started studying it” and felt the other justices “needed a chance to review it.”
Lincoln said, “OK. So has this been discussed outside of the committee meeting?” Pritchett said, “No, this is my opinion.” Lincoln responded, “Because it shouldn’t be discussed outside the committee meeting.” To which Pritchett said, “Correct.”
“And every JP had the opportunity to attend that budget meeting,” Lincoln said. “They get invited just like everybody else. We got a motion and a second. I’m a little confused, but we’ll have a vote.”
Motion fails
Two appropriations ordinance also were included in the motion to table the ordinances. Lincoln said all four were passed unanimously at the budget committee meeting.
The vote for tabling them was 6-6, with Chris Boaz, David H. Freppon, Debra Lang, Mike Cleveland, Pritchett and Burns voting in favor and Allen King, Sellers, Bobby Quattlebaum, Horace Taylor, Jimmy House and Nathan Lincoln voting no. JP Sue Liles was absent.
“Motion fails,” the judge said.
The next vote was on the emergency ordinance to establish a one-time premium pay to essential eligible employees of White County for Jan. 1, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2021; and to declare an emergency.
“We discussed these totals pretty openly in the budget committee meeting so I’m not sure what the confusion is, but we discussed several of them, the rate, the hours and the reasoning behind it, so it’s your vote up or down,” Michael Lincoln said.
Burns wanted to clarify about why he voiced his opinion.
“We’re talking nearly $3 million in the two ordinances if they get passed,” Burns said. “To me, that’s a slap in the face to the taxpayers of this community. These people that are out there working and all this. None of our people ever had to miss a day. They got a paycheck every day, and I agree that’s what it’s [the federal money is] for little bonuses so to speak, but there’s people out there who have worked and they’re not getting anything; that to me is a slap in the face to the public out there that we’re awarding these big sums of money to people. That’s my opinion.”
Lincoln said the federal funding was given to the county “for the very purpose. One of them, for this very purpose.”
Burns responded, “And it’s federal dollars. It comes from people who pay federal taxes now. To me, we got other things that people have asked us for money and we haven’t given to anybody yet.”
Lincoln said there’s “a real small window” for how the money can be spent.
“Premium pay is one of those windows that there is no question by the federal government whether or not we can do this,” he said. “There is a question on some of the other issues of which people have asked us for this money.
“This was discussed in the budget committee meeting and what we would have to do to open it up to outside agencies. That was discussed at the budget committee meeting, but this is no question, this is why the federal government sent this money to White County, for one of these purposes.”
King added, “We don’t have a choice to give it to individuals outside the ...” before Lincoln interrupted, raising his voice and saying “We cannot give it to individuals outside. ...”
Burns said even if the bonuses were given, “we’re giving three times more than most people in the whole state of Arkansas. I talked to several of them in bigger counties. They thought, ‘Lord, have mercy.’ None of them got nothing like this. This is kind of an exorbitant amount of money. Matter of fact, some of them’s the third of the salary of some of the people.”
Lincoln wanted to know why that point was not discussed at the budget committee meeting. “I brought this out ... and no one said anything during the budget meeting.”
Burns responded, “Probably not. Nobody on the Quorum Court was on this committee to figure these hourly rates out.”
With his voice still raised, Lincoln said, “I want the court to understand premium pay is a non-questionable expense by the federal government. It is non-questionable. There are other things that have been brought before this court that are very questionable, and we discussed that the other night at the Quorum Court meeting and what we would have to do if we opened that door.”
Burns replied that it was not a question of using the money for other things. “It’s just the amount. It seems so ... pretty exorbitant.”
Cleveland said he wasn’t at the committee meeting and wanted to know “why is it not just a flat bonus all across the board instead of the people that make the most are getting the most?”
“It seems to me like if it was going to be a bonus, it would just be one flat fee,” Cleveland said. “I mean, you can take a whole pot of money and divide it up by what’ve got, 250 employees?”
Lincoln answered, “Well, Justice Cleveland, do you think it’s fair if somebody worked 2,000 hours and somebody worked 1,000 hours that the person who worked 1,000 hours gets the same amount as the one that worked 2,000 hours. Is that what you’re saying?”
Cleveland said, “I’m talking about full-time employees.” Lincoln responded, “That’s what I’m talking about, full-time employees.” Cleveland said, “You got full-time employees that only work 1,000 hours?”
Lincoln said vacation, sick days, Family Leave Act couldn’t be considered in the calculations. The time sheets were used to come up with the hours worked and the committee decided on $6 per hour.
“We could have chose other amounts,” he said. “We’re not near at the ceiling that we could be. The ceiling is $25,000 that we could have bumped up against. We’re not near there, but there again, this was discussed at the budget meeting.”
Cleveland said he doesn’t know if the elected officials did any more work than their deputies. Lincoln responded, “You don’t know if the sheriff did any more work than his staff did? You don’t know if the judge did any more work than ... .”
Cleveland told Lincoln, “I know that you and he [Miller] are on call 24/7, just like all the other elected officials are, but everybody comes in to work eight hours a day, most everybody.” Lincoln said, “And that’s what we based it off of.”
Cleveland said, “It’s just going to be a hard time for me telling my constituents that work for the general public or whatever they do that they worked ...”
Lincoln fired back, “This has nothing to do with the general public, sir. This money came to White County government. It came to the city of Searcy. We can’t give it to people that work at McDonald’s. We can’t give it to people who work at Eaton. We can’t give it to nurses at the hospital.”
“Well, I don’t think the city of Searcy employees are getting this kind of money,” Cleveland said. “That’s not my decision,” Lincoln responded. “There again, I don’t know why this wasn’t brought forth in the budget committee where we could have offered other amounts, but we do have a motion to adopt this ordinance.”
The ordinance failed since it had to have nine votes to pass. House, Sellers, Lang, Quattlebaum and Lincoln voted for it. Freppon, Cleveland, Pritchett, Taylor, Burns and Boaz voted against it.
The ordinance for the hourly employees also was not passed.
Next on the agenda was an emergency ordinance to establish a one-time White County COVID Safety Management Award for county employees and elected officials eligible for premium pay from Jan. 1, 2021, to Dec. 31, 2021, to be paid from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, and to declare an emergency.
“There should be an additional COVID Safety Management Award awarded to the county clerk and the county treasurer in the amount of $1,000 due to the fact that they each have been required to attend regular meetings of the White County Quorum Court,” Barnett read.
This ordinance failed for lack of a motion.
‘Very flabbergasted’
Lincoln said, “I see no sense in dealing with the next two” which were appropriation ordinances having to do with the 2022 premium pay and the 2022 COVID Safety Award. Instead, he said there was something he was hesitant to say but was going to say it anyway.
“It just seems like there’s been some talk outside the committee and outside our order, and that is not legal to do so,” he said. “All matters are supposed to be to the public in either open committee meetings or open Quorum Court and it just appears to me there was some discussion outside based on what was discussed here tonight.”
Lang told Lincoln she was not on the budget committee and had no idea the premium pay was going to be discussed or she would have been at that meeting.
“I don’t have a problem with the bonuses,” Lang said. “I just feel like this is an exorbitant amount of money to be doled out.”
She said she talked to her constituents and they were “very flabbergasted about the amounts of money, so that’s where I think the problem is. It’s not the problem of giving the money or being required to give the money. Do we have to give all the money? I mean, do we have to give every single dime of that out? It just seems like it’s so much money to be given. I think that’s what our problem is.”
Lincoln said the county had to “account for” the money or “turn it back, and then they will give it to somebody else.”
“I just think that’s the problem,” Lang reiterated, “it’s just an exorbitant amount of money.” She said she would have been at that budget meeting if she understood the amount of money involved.
“I want you all to understand that every county’s amount is different,” Lincoln said. “... It’s based on population, so White County we got a huge amount of money and there is a small window of what we can use it for. Premium pay has never been questioned as a source that you can give.”
Lincoln said he wanted to clarify again that the top COVID award allowed was $25,000 and the rules for using the money “were established by Washington.”
He said the payroll clerk went through every time sheet to calculate how many hours were worked, and the biggest award a county hourly employee would have gotten was close to $16,000. He said when you look at an hourly employee getting that amount, that is how a little bit more came up concerning elected officials.
”Elected officials have to put their name on the ballot. They have to pay a filing fee. There are expenses in running for office,” Lincoln said. “An hourly employee doesn’t have any of those expenses. That’s how this committee came up with that total.
“The sheriff is the chief elected official. He had the responsibility of [the] jail in COVID. I’m the chief elected official, I had the responsibility of making tough decisions, so the committee said we need to give them ... he got $2,500 more, I got $2,500 more than the other elected officials.”
Lincoln noted that the JPs were not allowed to be included because they are per diem. “You have a limit of how much you can make in a year’s time based on these meetings ... . Your per diem is already pushing the ceiling.”
Lincoln said county officials did a study of other Quorum Courts and the reason Lonoke County could get some money added to their JPs’ per diem is “because they don’t make near what the White County justices make every Quorum Court meeting.”
He said White County got $7.4 million in COVID money and was “fixing to get another $7.4 million.” Lincoln said to remember that $10 million of the ARPA money is going to go toward the new courts building.
“We’re hoping to be able to use a little bit more of that $5 million left to help pay for the courts facility,” Lincoln said. “We think we can break out some other costs to cut that.
”I think we need to use this money to benefit White County that will benefit the citizens instead of just deciding who’s going to get it and who’s not going to get it. If we decide to start giving it out to other organizations, we have to establish a criterion. We have to advertise it in the paper and then any non-profit can apply for those monies, and guess who gets to decide who gets it? Not me. Guess who gets to decide? So you all will have to go through every application and then you will have to keep an accounting of where you gave that money. I’m not sure if you all want to get into that, but maybe you do.”
Lincoln said White County was one of the last counties to even deal with the federal funds because “we wanted to make sure every i was dotted and every t was crossed and so the treasurer was very diligent.”
He mentioned that the White River Planning and Development District and other consultants were brought in. “We’ve been working on this for years. I informed you all about the committee I established, the treasurer, the clerk, the payroll clerk, my administrative assistant and myself, and we discussed and hammered and looked at different figures and we came up with this.”
Burns asked Lincoln who put the dollar amounts to it, and Lincoln said, “We did, the committee, and I reported that the other night at the budget committee.” Lincoln said the feeling he got was that he was “springing this” on the JPs at Tuesday’s meeting.
Pritchett made a motion to suspend the rules to refer the four ordinances to a joint meeting of the budget and personnel and buildings and grounds committees for discussion.
The motion passed with only one no vote, from Taylor.
Lincoln apologized if he was “a little intense tonight,” saying he was not having a good day because he found out that the state 911 board denied the county’s request for two 911 call centers. He said he was having a discussion on how adversely that would affect White County.
“I apologize, too,” Burns said.
The joint meeting has been set for May 10 at 7 p.m. at the White County Courthouse, according to Lisa Brown, Lincoln’s administrative assistant.
