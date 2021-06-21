County sales and use tax collections are 15 percent higher than in fiscal year 2020, according to Treasurer Janet Hibbitts, a year-to-date increase of $893,000.
Hibbitts said the year-to-date total has been $6,745,189.
“Of the total collections, $1,386,941 was generated from the 0.25 percent fire protection services sales tax, $2,773,883 was generated from the 0.50 percent law enforcement sales tax and the remaining $2,584,365 was generated from White County’s portion of the 1 percent countywide sales tax,” said Hibbitts, who will present her monthly financial report to the White County Quorum Court today at 7 p.m. at the White County Courthouse.
April collections, which were received in May and represent March spending, totaled $1,573,455, an increase of $342,712, which is 28 percent above May 2020, she said. The last time the county received “comparable monthly collections” was in June 2008. The natural gas industry’s presence was given as the primary factor for June 2008’s numbers.
Hibbitts said Arkansas’ May General Revenue Report showed that state sales tax collections for April were up due to “most major reporting sectors of sales tax displaying double-digit percentage growth over the prior year” and continuing expansion with COVID-19-related stimulus payments from the federal government. “At that time, I wondered if I would be able to identify similarities between the May General Revenue Report and sale tax collections for White County received in May,“ she said.
In looking at the distribution by North American Industry Classification System Report for White County, she said, it appears “much of what impacted the economy of the state also impacted the economy of White County. Double-digit percentage growth over prior year occurred in certain sectors of our local economy as well.”
Hibbitts said she is uncertain, though, what to expect for the remainder of the year.
“The data from the May NAICS report shows that consumers in White County are currently spending at a very robust pace,” said said. ... I do think that Act 822 of 2019 legislators passed requiring remote sellers and marketplace facilitators to collect and remit sales and use taxes to the state of Arkansas helped most counties tremendously during the height of the pandemic and continues to do so.”
The state’s June General Revenue Report showed that “state sales tax collections were up over prior year due to the same factors as was attributed in the May General Revenue Report,” Hibbitts said.
“In considering the information from the June report, I think there is a possibility that May collections for White County could show robust spending once again,” she said. “Local sales tax collections for May will be received around the 25th of June.
“With federal stimulus payments not a permanent source of income, sales taxes on motor vehicles won’t impact every month to the degree May did, and with fuel prices increasing, it seems logical that some consumer spending will shift away from the sectors identified in the May chart.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.