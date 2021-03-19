“There ain’t a dime of county road money going to the court facility project,” White County Judge Michael Lincoln said this week in response to social media comments about the proposed $7 million to $8 million facility that would be built almost a tenth of a mile from the White County Detention Center.
At Tuesday night’s White County Quorum Court, Lincoln said the plans being put together for the new facility on property purchased by the county on Benton Street is “a process.”
“What prompted us to take these steps is that two of our three circuit courts are not handicapped-accessible,” he said. “Two of the three circuit courts are tough to secure and two of the three circuit courts have issues with parking that interferes with our downtown retail storage.
“This was not just a let’s spend some money kind of deal. I think you all know we have been working on this for going on two years and we’re not yet ready to approve. Barry [Hoffman, the architect] is still taking comments.”
He said the price of the project has increased “because of comments given to Barry by lawyers, judges and law enforcement.”
“We’re not there yet to put it out for bid; we’re close. Then when we put if out for bid, we will gather together to see if we agree that what we want to pay them for a new courts facility,” Lincoln said. “Nothing is definitely decided except we have purchased property and we have hired an architect to give us some drawings which would result in some cost estimates.”
Lincoln said Hoffman knows that if the bid comes back “and we don’t like it, guess what we can do? We can reject it and go back to the drawing board and reduce the cost of the facility if it does not fit where we want it to be.”
He said he was telling the justices of the peace these things because “I just want to make sure you have information to be able to answer your constituents that may have some opposition to this process.”
Lincoln said there is a lot of talk about this topic, but that is all it is. He told the JPs that the only answer that they had right now for their constituents was that is is an ongoing project.
“You can go to Facebook and read all kinds of stuff,” Lincoln said. “One person said now he knows where all the county road money is going.”
Between now and when they “put a shovel in the ground” for a groundbreaking ceremony, Lincoln said he and the Quorum Court have a lot of decisions to make.
Lincoln said the court had some strong opposition when it decided in 2017 to build a new White County Cooperative Extension Service Office building. The 9,000-square foot building was opened in January 2019 and cost $2.2 million. He mentioned what a nice facility it is now that it is up and running, referencing the space it has in it for holding the monthly Quorum Court meeting and other special meetings associated with the court. The facility was also used for an early voting site last year.
Lincoln said there are only two taxes the Quorum Court can raise – the county road tax millage and county general millage, but “this is my 15th year as judge and you all have not raised that tax in my tenure.”
“You as the Quorum Court have not gone to the people,” he said. “You gave the fire departments permission to go to the people, but we have not raised any taxes to build any of our improvements over the years. We are not going to raise taxes to build this court facility. There is no plan to raise taxes to build this court facility.”
The proposed size for the facility is 31,755 square feet, Hoffman told the White County Buildings and Grounds Committee earlier this month. Courtrooms would be at the center of each floor of the three-story building. However, Hoffman said that the facility was still in “the review, revision, fact-finding phase.”
Lincoln said the county already has $2.5 million to $3 million set aside for the project.
