Two White County officials expressed disappointment Friday that the Arkansas Legislature didn’t amend its legislation this week banning school districts from being able to pass mask mandates heading into the school year.
“I was disappointed that our state Legislature didn’t see fit to put it back to the local level and allow the school boards around the state to decide because I think you are going to find that each district is going to handle it in the way they feel seems to best fit for their school district,” White County Judge Michael Lincoln. “I was real disappointed that it really wasn’t a simple bill that said, ‘We are placing this back in the hands of the local school boards, period’... you know without any ‘for children under 12.’”
After a special session of the Legislature was convened Wednesday, the House Public Health Committee rejected two bills Thursday that would have amended the mask mandate ban, both to allow schools to require masks in areas where children under 12 might be present.
On Friday, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox issued a preliminary injunction to block the state from enforcing it. The ban, signed into law by Gov. Asa Hutchinson in April, is being challenged by lawsuits, including one from the Marion School District, where more that 900 staff and students are in quarantine because of a coronavirus outbreak since classes began last week.
Fox ruled against the measure on multiple grounds, including the argument that it discriminated between public and private schools. He issued the ruling hours after lawmakers adjourned the special session that Hutchinson had called to consider rolling back the ban for some schools because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Hutchinson had said the change was needed to protect children under 12 who can’t get vaccinated.
“I think that is a good decision by the judge,” Lincoln said. “It got too complicated of an issue but to me local decision-making is the best decision on policy because that is what people know. I didn’t think it was going to be that big of an issue. I thought it was going to be pretty cut and dried. When it got to be an issue, I thought, ‘What in the world is going on?’ I am glad the judge has given some reprieve.
“There’s no telling how many school board members there are across the state of Arkansas, thousands? In one county, they might not be having a problem so they might issue a totally different directive than another county who is having a problem. We had a pretty good case study with the Marion School District, didn’t we? My fear is there is going to be a decision to shut down the schools, period, and I guess the governor still has the authority to do that since he did it last year.”
In a Friday afternoon news conference, Hutchinson said he has learned that the most trusted adviser is not the government but the most trusted adviser is someone in the community that people trust. “So having that conversation between community leaders and medical professionals, talking about this serious issue that impacts us all has had the greatest influence. People want honest conversations. They want respectful conversations. We hope that we can continue that environment.”
He addressed Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott defying the ban, which also includes municipalities, by issuing an order Thursday requiring masks in the city’s public places, saying “it is very, very limited.”
“It is for the public spaces that are city-controlled and that’s not any different in my view than a private business,” Hutchinson said. “It is a government but that is a limited statement and ruling that he has made. I am not saying that I would make the same ruling. It is very limited and it is being construed to be much broader than that and it’s very narrow.”
Hutchinson said he wanted to “have a statewide policy and that’s why we had no mandates and then we had a statewide mandate and we tried to avoid piecemealing the state ... we kept that philosophy. Well, because now there’s not that same authority that I have and it’s all subject to legislative review and use of my emergency powers, that makes it more difficult and so theoretically, I could do a statewide order under my emergency powers but I don’t think that would last too long.”
“So what that leaves us with is the second option and it might be more appropriate now as we know more, we have more tools to work with,” he said. “Vaccines are out there, that we do have schools districts [that] can make individual decisions and the colleges can make different decisions and people can have their choice within that. That’s just where we are and I doubt that’s what the Legislature wanted, but that’s the result of the combination of legislative action and the court ruling.”
Hutchinson said he thinks there are many school boards that are not going to adopt mask mandates or other restrictions. “They are going to follow public health guidelines and the recommendations that are out there but they’re not going to impose anything more than that.
“I think the vast majority of school districts will probably take that path, but clearly the Marion School District, the Little Rock School District that were involved in that litigation, I presume they will go a different direction and it should be based on what is the spread of the virus in the community? What are the cases? What are the concerns and what is the best way to address it? And that’s the beauty of it. I don’t want Washington telling me as a state what to do on a national standard. At this point, when we have vaccines available, local school districts can make the decision as well as private business and well as public institutions.”
Hutchinson said he was disappointed by the Legislature’s refusal to act. “It is conservative, reasonable and compassionate to allow local school districts to protect those students who are under 12 and not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.”
Rose Bud School Superintendent Allen Blackwell said that he appreciates “what the governor tried to do but at the is point I’m just a little bit at a loss for words. I really don’t understand the legislators, what they were thinking, but I really don’t want to put by personal views out there so that is about all I can say. I was a little bit surprised.”
Attempts to reach other superintendents in White County and Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne for comment were unsuccessful.
Asked about Fox’s ruling, Hutchinson said “we need to see how it develops and the attorney general. I want to see what steps the attorney general [Leslie Rutledge] on behalf of the state intends to take and based upon that, I will determine whether I should have separate representations speaking for the governor in my official capacity as to how I should articulate the support for Judge Fox’s ruling and potentially any disagreement with the other parties to a suit or the Attorney General’s Office.”
Hutchinson said he wants to be able to have his independent voice and wants to be able to speak to the court directly about his views on Act 1002.
Heading into this week’s session, Republican legislative leaders said there weren’t enough votes to change the mask mandate ban. The move faced an even bigger hurdle since it needed at least two-thirds support to take effect before classes begin later this month.
“The days of big government mandates over the will of the people are done,” Republican Sen. Trent Garner, who sponsored the mask mandate ban law, tweeted after the panel’s votes.
The bills rejected Thursday included one backed by a Republican lawmaker that would have allowed school boards to impose mask requirements for up to 60 days if the rate of virus cases over a two-week period reached a certain threshold. The other bill, backed by a group of Democratic lawmakers did not include the threshold requirement or the 60-day limit.
The state’s mask mandate ban exempts Arkansas’ Department of Corrections, and a Democratic lawmaker called it “unconscionable” that the state would allow mask requirements to protect inmates but not children.
“Society all the time makes modest sacrifices for the common good,” Rep. Deborah Ferguson, the House committee’s vice chairwoman, said before the vote. “This is not about I don’t want my child to wear a mask. This is about all children wearing a mask to protect other children.”
Pediatricians and health officials say masks in schools are needed to protect children, as the delta variant and Arkansas’ low vaccination rate fuels the state’s skyrocketing cases.
“The situation we’re in is very dire,” Dr. Jared Beavers, a pediatrician, told the House panel.
During hearings Wednesday and Thursday, opponents who testified against allowing mask requirements in schools repeatedly cited false and discredited claims about masks and the virus.
One woman who testified Thursday suggested COVID-19 wasn’t real, saying lawmakers should ask the state’s top health official to provide proof of its existence. Another woman who spoke against the bill wore a shirt that read, “Just say no to: masks vaccines mandates.”
Republican Rep. Julie Mayberry, who sponsored the narrower attempt to allow some school mask mandates, said the state may need to consider delaying the start of school.
“I don’t want to delay school, but that’s I think possibly the only other tool we have,” she said.
The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement in a news release this week said 140 Arkansas school districts already have COVID-19 infection rates of 50 or more new known infections per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period, up from one earlier, according to Arkansas Department of Health data the ACHI received Monday.
ACHI said of the 140 districts, 16 have 14-day COVID-19 infection rates of 100 or more new known infections per 10,000 district residents, or more that 1 percent of residents, up from 12 weeks earlier.
The state’s coronavirus cases rose by more than 2,700 and the state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations grew by 19 to 1,251. The state reported 17 new deaths from COVID-19. Cumulative cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 topped 40,000 on Friday, when 3,037 new cases were added, a single-day high since Jan. 21, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. The Department of Health on Friday also said only 28 intensive care unit beds were available in the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.