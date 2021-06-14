White County’s sales tax revenue in May was the highest it has been since County Judge Michael Lincoln took office in January 2007, Lincoln told the Arkansas Economic Development Commission at an executive committee meeting last week in Searcy, although it appears that he was off by a year.
“I’m thinking it was $602,000 for the county and $647,000 for law enforcement,” Lincoln told The Daily Citizen. “And the reason law enforcement is more in the county is because law enforcement, they don’t share their half-cent with anybody and, of course, the county shares our penny with 16 cities.”
County Treasurer Janet Hibbitts informed The Daily Citizen on Monday afternoon that the May figures were exactly $602,857 for the county’s portion of the one-cent countywide sales tax and the law enforcement half-cent tax collections came in at $647,065.
This year, the highest tax revenue for the county from the two taxes had been $554,043 and $594,673 in February. The county had not topped $600,000 for either tax since 2008.
A chart for collections provided by Hibbitts showed the countywide tax taking in $627,734 for the county in 2008 and the law enforcement tax taking in $656,868. That was when the gas business was booming in White County and at the beginning of the Great Recession.
Lincoln said the numbers that he shared from this May surprised him and that he believed that one of the main reasons for it is “the stimulus money that continues to be doled out” by the federal government because of COVID-19.
In March, Congress passed the American Rescue Plan Act that included a third wave of stimulus support, with about 280 million Americans eligible to receive the up to $1,400 checks, according to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy. That followed up to $1,200 and $600 stimulus checks being authorized by Congress last year.
Other reasons for the tax revenue increase mentioned by Lincoln included the county having “a couple solar panel projects going on.”
“I’m sure some of that is part of that,” he said, “which possibly could result in a rebate down the line because they can file for a rebate, so we always keep that in mind when we have such a high collection rate. We don’t ever know when that can happen. I think they have quite a bit of time to make that request for a rebate.”
White County Treasurer Janet Hibbitts is expected to give her monthly report on the tax collections at next week’s meeting of the White County Quorum Court at 7 p.m. at the White County Courthouse. The Quorum Court usually meets on the third Tuesday, however, Lincoln is attending the Arkansas County Judges Association meeting in Jonesboro.
Lincoln said justices of the peace will look at “a significant salary study and proposed increase for county employees that we’ve had since I have been in office. With the job market competition increasing and the federal government still bantering about that $15-an-hour minimum wage, it’s time for us to kind of see where we have reached on the scale of things.”
