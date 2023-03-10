Bald Knob officials reached a conclusion concerning its personnel policy about who does the hiring and firing in the city, voting 5-1 Monday night to let Mayor Gary Looney and the city department heads be in charge of the tasks.
Looney said the decision will make the personnel policy agree with the city code book. David Smith was the only council member who voted against the decision. The other option discussed previously was allowing the City Council to hire and fire.
Councilman Johnny Hodges said he made contact with the Arkansas Municipal League concerning what city officials should be over hiring and firings. He quoted Arkansas Code Annotated 14-42-110: “Mayors in cities of the first class and second class and incorporated towns shall have the power to appoint and remove all department heads, including city and town marshals when an ordinance has been passed making city and town marshals appointed, unless the city or town council shall, by a two-thirds majority of the total membership of the council, vote to override the mayor’s action.”
“The provisions of this section shall not apply to department heads not under the control of the governing body of the city and shall not apply to cities having a city administrator form of government.”
In February, a special council meeting was called to address who does the hiring and firing but council members could not come to a majority vote. The personnel policy was brought up by Looney at the regular council meeting that month, too. The former personnel policy put the hiring and firing responsibilities on the council. However, he said the policy needed to be corrected to read like the code book the city operates on.
Looney at that time said there were a variety of options available, according to the league, and it recommended the decision-making be done by those in charge of the day-today operations of the city, “i.e., the mayor or the department head. The City Council could engage in the hiring and firing, although as the policymaker for the city, it is suggested that this is outside the realm of the council’s responsibility. This is a local option that each city may exercise.”
Looney said that the league advised further that council members should be aware that “they are not individually immune from lawsuits arising from personnel issues. Individual council members are immune from liability from actions that are legislative in nature, such as passing ordinances and resolution. This immunity does not apply, however, to administrative or executive actions such as making individual personnel decisions or supervising city employees or department heads.
“Although a council as a whole is not prohibited from making personnel decisions, the council should weigh the risk of personal liability coupled with complexity of personal law.”
City Attorney Chris O’Neil said he “highly recommended that the City Council not play a part in hiring and firing decisions because that is how you eventually get named in a lawsuit.”
