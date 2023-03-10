Bald Knob officials reached a conclusion concerning its personnel policy about who does the hiring and firing in the city, voting 5-1 Monday night to let Mayor Gary Looney and the city department heads be in charge of the tasks.

Looney said the decision will make the personnel policy agree with the city code book. David Smith was the only council member who voted against the decision. The other option discussed previously was allowing the City Council to hire and fire.

