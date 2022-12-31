Searcy Councilman Logan Cothern thought that he wanted to be the city’s mayor when he retired from his clothing store business, but changed his mind and instead served on the council in Ward 1, Position 1 for 12 years.
This year, Cothern, 86, decided not to run for re-election and will be replaced Sunday with Brett Kirkman, who ran unopposed. Cothern does plan to continue serving on the White County Regional Library System board of directors, though, “as long as they’ll have me, I guess.”
Cothern, along with outgoing Mayor Kyle Osborne and City Attorney Buck Gibson, was honored Friday with a reception at City Hall. Today is officially the end of their terms.
The 1954 graduate of Bald Knob High School told The Daily Citizen earlier this month that he always thought when he retired from his business “I’d like to serve and that I kind of would like to be the mayor. But when I got ready to run, Searcy was a lot larger than when I first thought about it and the mayor is a 24/7 job, and really part of the council and the mayor weren’t getting along too well. Some of them didn’t care for [Mayor] Belinda [LaForce].
“We were getting some publicity in the paper I thought we shouldn’t be and the council was about a 5-3 split. I decided it would be a good time to run for City Council and I was fortunate enough to win, and some others were, so the council kind of got together. And then David [Morris] won for mayor so we’ve had, I think, a good working relationship ever since.”
When he first started as a councilman, Cothern said he “felt like we were behind some other cities and we had some catching up to do, and I think we’ve done a lot of that. I think we can do some more, but I think we are on the right track and I just think we have done some positive things that have helped the city.”
Looking back on things Searcy accomplished during his time on the council, Cothern talked about building the Searcy Swim Center and the city’s Information Technology Department building.
Cothern said the new Searcy library project, the Janett Crain Memorial Library that will be in the former Searcy Athletic Club building on Skyline Drive. is exciting to see. “Hopefully. we’re going to see that done before very long.”
“And then I think the street [paving] projects – we have done a lot of streets since I’ve come on the council – and we have begun work on drainage, he said. “We still got quite a bit of work to do there but I think we’ve been making progress not just in building but in other phases like the streets and the drainage.”
Asked about the most difficult thing he has dealt with as a councilman, Cothern said it was “the liquor deal, enabling restaurants to serve alcoholic beverages, because I had a lot of friends that were against it and a lot that were for it.”
A few Searcy restaurants applied for alcohol permits in 2017 before a new state law kicked in making applicants first seek approval from its local governing body to apply to the Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control board. The council then established rules for the application process.
“That was probably the most uncomfortable,” Cothern said. “I just think the right thing to do is what we did, so that’s they way I voted, yes for private club licenses. I thought it was time that we did that. I think this way it is controlled. I really didn’t want packaged. I really don’t want packaged [liquor] stores in Searcy, but this way the drinking is controlled by the establishment, and we’ve really seen no rise in the DUIs or DWIs.”
Cothern said when he and his family came to Searcy, it was a town of about 6,700. “In the years that I have been here since 1968, we have seen a lot of growth. Part of the growth has been around Searcy, but still we’ve have a lot of growth.”
Through the middle of the eighth grade, Cothern said he went to school in Jonesboro. “In 1949, my dad bought a clothing store in Bald Knob so the family all move to Bald Knob. It was called Cothern’s. It was a junior department store. My dad had everything at first, piece goods, women’s, men’s shoes, everything.”
Cothern said he and a friend bought his dad’s store in Bald Knob and decided they would move it to Searcy. He said it was located on the White Count Courthouse square. “I was in the men’s clothing business is what I did. I had a men’s clothing store for 48 years. I like clothes, that was my business and my livelihood.”
Cothern said he retired from that business in 2006. He and his wife. Marlene, have three grown children, Tommy, their oldest son, lives in Searcy, Kevin, the middle child, lives outside of Jackson, Tenn. and their daughter, Marlo, lives in Crested Butte, Colo.
As far as what he would like people to remember him for on the council, Cothern said, “I think the two biggest things we did while O was on the council was the eight-year tax plan and we had the one-cent sales tax [passed in 2014] and then getting the one-cent sales tax permanent [in November 2021]. I think both of those things were huge.”
His advice for anyone young or old who wants to run for council is to start coming to some of the council meetings to see what is going on and to see how the business is conducted.
“I would also say don’t bring any one thing on your mind that you want to do on the council.” Cothern said. “In others words, come on the council with a very open mind and have no agenda when you come on except just to move Searcy forward. Listen to your constituents and see what they want.”
