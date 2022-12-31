Searcy Councilman Logan Cothern thought that he wanted to be the city’s mayor when he retired from his clothing store business, but changed his mind and instead served on the council in Ward 1, Position 1 for 12 years.

This year, Cothern, 86, decided not to run for re-election and will be replaced Sunday with Brett Kirkman, who ran unopposed. Cothern does plan to continue serving on the White County Regional Library System board of directors, though, “as long as they’ll have me, I guess.”

