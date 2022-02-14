Milla Quattlebaum, a freshman at White County Central High School, believes she was blessed to grow up in a rodeo atmosphere.
The first Miss Rodeo Arkansas Teen from White County said she grew up “horseshoeing, barrel racing and watching my mom travel the rodeo circuit, barrel racing herself.”
Her coronation ball as the 2022 teen selection was held Saturday night at the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office, but Quattlebaum said in her speech that “really the only thing I ever had to do with rodeo queens whenever I was younger, was meeting them, getting pictures and autographs with them.”
“I always thought they were awesome and jokingly said that I was going to be one one day,” she said. “I never really thought I would grow up to be one myself ... but when this opportunity came around, I took it as a sign and wanted to do it and I love it.”
Quattlebaum, who was born and raised in Judsonia, told The Daily Citizen before her speech that she was “super excited about the night and I truly appreciate all the support from the people here tonight and the support they will give me throughout my journey.”
She said as a teen she does not have to do as much as traveling as Miss Rodeo Arkansas has to do, but will “mostly stay in the state and go to local rodeos. Sometimes, I will get to go outside the state and hit up some big rodeos, but most of the time, it’s just in the state, really fun local rodeos.”
She said traveling is the best thing about her role. “I love just being able to represent in every way. I love horses, so this is kind of showing my girly girl side and my horse side. I actually rodeo and I barrel race and pole bend and my mom rodeos as well, so it’s a family tradition.”
Quattlebaum’s parents are Krystal Quattlebaum and John Gernenz. She attends Valley Baptist Church in Searcy.
In 2019, Quattlebaum became a member of the Central Arkansas Little Britches Rodeo Association, and the Hillbilly Horseshoe Association in 2010. She said her favorite part about rodeo is that “friends become family.”
While she got crowned on stage Saturday night by Miss Rodeo Arkansas, Quattlebaum was originally crowned the 2022 Miss Rodeo Arkansas Teen on Nov. 7, 2021, in Fort Smith during the 65th annual Miss Rodeo Arkansas Pageant. With the title, she was awarded a $28,000 scholarship to attend Central Baptist College in Conway. She also won the categories of horsemanship, personality, appearance, speech and written test.
When she was preparing for her new role, Quattlebaum said she quickly got a binder together for information she would need. “I spent a day at Harding University with a speech and theater coach learning how to give a speech because the only speech I had given was my fifth-grade student council application speech, which I did not get.”
Focusing on the wardrobe and accessories she would need, Quattlebaum said she was starting from scratch.
“Has anyone told you the price of a leather dress? And as a person who only wears little makeup and my hair down every day, I had to learn how to do queen makeup and hair myself, and I am still learning,” she said. “I have learned how to walk, talk, pose for headshots and even stand like a rodeo queen.
“To say the least, it was a lot of hard work to prepare for this, but I wouldn’t trade it for the world. I gained so much knowledge and even gained great friendships with others. I definitely could not have done it without all the help. I have great friendships and a great wardrobe that I have formed.”
Miss Rodeo Arkansas 2022 Molly Musick of Ozark, a fifth-grade teacher in Alma who was at the event and had her coronation ball last month, said getting to see “Millia crowned tonight is really amazing.”
For all of the younger kids who attended Quattlebaum’s coronation with their parents, Musick said “it’s definitely an eye-opening experience.”
“This is a good way to see because rodeo queens aren’t very well known, so to kind of see the behind the scenes and everything that goes into it ...,” she said, “so where I’m Miss Rodeo Arkansas, I will get to travel not only within our state, but all also the entire United States and I will get to go in November to Las Vegas, Nev., to compete for Miss Rodeo America.”
The Miss Rodeo Arkansas Scholarship Organization is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. For the past 65 years, it has produced the Miss Rodeo Arkansas Pageant.
