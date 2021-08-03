A 49-year-old from Conway officially has been charged for a road-rage incident on Arkansas Highway 31 in the Antioch area that reportedly included ramming the other vehicle involved “multiple times.”
A warrant was issued at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for John David Cox on a charge of class D felony aggravated assault. Cox was not in the White County Detention Center on Monday, but plea and arraignment was set for this morning in White County Circuit Court.
According to the affidavit written by Arkansas State Police Trooper Robert Puckett, the alleged victim was traveling north on Highway 31 near the Arkansas Highway 267 Spur on June 11 when the driver in front of him braked hard, “causing him to pass on the left to avoid a collision.” Then, the driver, identified as Cox, reportedly “swerved into his car while he was passing” and “began to ram his vehicle multiple times on both sides,” making him run off the road.
The alleged victim reportedly pulled into a private driveway, but Cox then “rammed his vehicle head-on” before getting out of his vehicle and chasing the alleged victim, who was backing away.
Cox reportedly said that his vehicle was sideswiped by the other vehicle and he pursued the driver because he thought he was leaving the scene of the accident. He reportedly said that during the chase, the vehicles “collided multiple times, but that he was not doing it on purpose.” Cox also reportedly said he tried to pass the other vehicle at one point, but it swerved into his vehicle, and when they both pulled into the private driveway, “he accidentally hit the black car head-on.” Then, he confronted the other vehicle’s owner, Cox reportedly said.
However, a passenger in the vehicle with Cox reportedly said “Cox became very irate and began to purposely hit” the other vehicle after the initial contact. She said “that she continually told Cox to stop but he would not,” Puckett wrote.
A 27-year-old Searcy resident also is being charged with class D felony aggravated assault along with class B felony residential burglary, class D felony theft of a firearm and misdemeanor second-degree criminal mischief. Christian Daniel Crisco was set to appear for plea and arraignment today, and also was not in custody in White County on Monday.
On June 6, Crisco reportedly pointed a gun at a woman he was arguing with “about a chain saw that was stolen a year ago” at a residence on Westgate Street and told her, “I got something for you.” The alleged victim reportedly told him to leave and on his way out, he “shattered the front-door glass.”
A little over an hour later, Detective Tim Smith wrote in the affidavit, the Searcy Police Department was called back to the area “in reference to a suspicious person.” Crisco reportedly walked up to the responding officer and said he wanted to turn himself in. When asked about the gun, her reportedly said that “he had tossed it into his grandmother’s backyard” at the residence where the incident took place. A .22-caliber revolved was located.
The handgun reportedly had been stolen from a residence on North Main Street that morning. Crisco was identified in video footage of the burglary, Smith wrote.
Crisco reportedly admitted during an interview at the police department June 8 to having entered the Main Street residence “without permission” and taking “several items,” including the gun. He also reportedly admitted “to having an altercation ... where he ‘waved the gun around’ at the victim” on Westgate Street before shattering the front-door glass.
A 39-year-old Bradford man also was set to appear for plea and arraignment today after being charged with class D felony third-degree battery and class D felony violation of a domestic order of protection. Christoper S. Dixon was not in custody in White County on Monday.
Dixon is accused of hitting the alleged victim “on the right side of her face” and biting her “on her right shoulder during an argument” June 7. She reportedly flagged down a Bradford police officer on Arkansas Highway 367 North near Burress mini-storage and was “crying and visibly shaken.”
The alleged victim reportedly had told Dixon during the argument that “she was going to leave,” but he grabbed her hair, hit her in the face “with a closed fist” and then bit her, leaving a “bloody bite mark on top of her right shoulder.” Officer Zachary Harris also wrote that it was “red and puffy” below her right eye.
Dixon reportedly admitted to biting and hitting her, saying “things out of hand and that he did have some anger issues.”
A 55-year-old Beebe man also is facing a battery charge, and was set to appear in court today for plea and arraignment on the first-degree, class D felony offense. He also was not in custody in White County on Monday.
Russell W. Richard is accused of grabbing his girlfriend by the throat and shoving her down April 13 at a residence on Stoney Ridge Road. Redness was observed “around her throat area,” Detective Misty Goss of the White County Sheriff’s Office wrote in the affidavit.
Richard reportedly told deputies that the alleged victim “began yelling at thim but denied that he had become physical with her.” His criminal history showed that he had been convicted of third-degree domestic battery Feb. 11, 2020, in White County Circuit Court-Searcy Division, Goss wrote.
A 32-year-old North Little Rock man is facing charges of class Y felony aggravated residential burglary, class B felony possession of firearms by certain persons, class D felony aggravated assault and class D felony theft of property (firearm). No court appearance has been set for John Thomas Watson, and he was not in the White County Detention Center on Monday.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Jeremy L. Bokker of the Beebe Police Department, Watson and another individual are accused of kicking in the door of a residence on North Orange Street, ordering the resident to get on the ground, placing a pistol to his head and threatening to kill him.
Watson and the other individual reportedly had returned to the residence armed and with body armor on after earlier demanding that the resident return a chain saw he had borrowed. After breaking in, Watson “then began assaulting” the alleged victim and stole a pistol from him “while threatening to kill him.” The alleged assailants then fled in separate vehicles.
Bokker said that it was discovered “that Watson has been convicted of several felonies and should not have been in possession of a firearm.”
