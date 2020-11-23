A 48-year-old from Conway accused of swerving at Arkansas State Police vehicles before slamming into one of them while fleeing a traffic stop in Beebe is facing multiple charges.
A warrant was issued earlier this month at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office with a $15,000 bond for Scott Kelly McDaniel on two counts of class D felony aggravated assault, class D felony fleeing in a vehicle causing danger and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated (drugs).
McDaniel remained in custody at the White County Detention Center as of Monday afternoon. His plea and arraignment is set for Dec. 1 at 9 a.m. in White County Circuit Court.
A police pursuit started after Beebe police reportedly attempted to pull over a truck that McDaniel was driving on U.S. Highway 64 in the city limits. McDaniel refused to pull over “and began to flee westbound,” according to the affidavit written by Trooper Robert Puckett.
McDaniel reportedly took “multiple county roads” before returning to Highway 64 heading east back toward Beebe. Trooper Drew Pannell was heading toward him when McDaniel swerved across the highway at him then swerved back, missing Pannell’s vehicle, Puckett wrote.
Puckett wrote that he was “near the intersection of Highway 64 and Stoney Point Church in the westbound lanes” when McDaniel re-entered the city and swerved into the turning lane and toward his vehicle. “Before striking my unit, the suspect vehicle swerved to the right and continued east,” Puckett wrote.
Puckett caught up and preparing for a PIT (precision immobilization technique) maneuver with both vehicles going around 80 mph when McDaniel reportedly “slammed on” the brakes. Puckett wrote that as he as attempting the PIT maneuver, McDaniel swerved into his vehicle, causing it “to begin rotating counterclockwise.”
The vehicle McDaniel was driving went off the road on the left, went into a ditch and rolled on its side. McDaniel reportedly refused to come out of the vehicle and had “to be pulled out.”
McDaniel reportedly wouldn’t give the officers information about him, and Puckett wrote that “he was not making sense and continued rambling about random things.
McDaniel was taken to Unity Health-White County Medical Center, where blood was drawn, and then to the White County jail.
A 42-year-old Bradford man also has been charged with class D felony aggravated assault. A warrant was issued for Hank W. Grady, with a $6,000 bond, on the offense against a family/household member as well as class A misdemeanor false imprisonment in the second degree.
Grady also is set for plea and arraignment Dec. 1, but was not in custody Monday afternoon.
According to the affidavit written by Cpl. Heather Meadows of the White County Sheriff’s Office, Grady is accused of running over his girlfriend with a four-wheeler Sept. 10 when she tried to leave a residence on Fox Meadow Road during an argument in which he was “berating” her and “pushing her around.”
Then after making her fall, Grady “got on top of her and began punching her in the face dragging her toward the ATV,” Meadows wrote. The alleged victim reportedly said she tried to get away, biting him twice “while he pulled her hair and kicked her with boots on.”
The alleged victim decided to “go limp” to get him to stop, Meadows wrote, and he put her on the four-wheeler and returned home, where she wasn’t allowed to call for help and was prevented from leaving for several hours.
When deputies found Grady at the residence, he reportedly attempted to flee before being arrested and taken to the White County jail. There, Grady reportedly told detectives that he did not strike his girlfriend with the four-wheeler but drove circles around her to stop her from leaving. He reportedly said she fell when she grabbed the four-wheeler as he was speeding past her.
Grady also claimed that he was trying to help her up “when she bit him on the right bicep,” Meadows wrote, so he “started punching her in the head to get her to let go.” He reportedly said he was bitten two or three times and “in the heat of things, he struck her several times, unsure of how many blows she took to the head.” He also reportedly said he talked her out of calling the police because “they were intoxicated and high.”
A warrant also was issued recently for Taylor Kent Foreman, 30, of Sherwood on a second-degree batter charge.
Foreman reportedly refused to leave a property on U.S. Highway 64 near El Paso on Oct. 6 despite being told to do so repeatedly by White County Deputy Jordan Smith. Smith “ultimately” told Foreman that “he was under arrest and attempted to place Foreman in handcuffs,” Detective Chris L. Ellis wrote in the affidavit. However, Foreman resisted.
Arkansas State Trooper Tony Bowman arrived and helped Smith take Foreman to the ground, where he reportedly continued to struggle with the officers, biting Bowman on the left hand, before being placed in handcuffs.
Foreman, who remained in custody as of Monday afternoon on a $10,000 bond, also is supposed to appear for plea and arraignment Dec. 1.
