A Conway 42-year-old was sentenced to five years in prison for crimes that included fighting off a Bradford police officer before getting in his police vehicle and fleeing.

Edward Terrian Pargo pleaded guilty July 11 in White County Circuit Court to class C felony theft of property, class C felony theft by receiving, class D felony endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree and two counts of class D felony aggravated assault upon a certified law enforcement officer. A charge of class D felony fleeing causing danger was nolle prossed. He had already served 254 days at the time of his sentence.

