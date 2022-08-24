A 41-year-old Searcy man was arrested early Wednesday after a gunshot was heard from the downtown area.
According to Lt. Todd Wells of the Searcy Police Department, Nathan Andrew Caine has been charged preliminarily with possession of firearms by certain persons, fleeing and multiple warrants. He said the gunshot was heard around 2 a.m.
“When officers arrived near the [White County] court square area, they found a shell casing and located two men walking in the area, one of whom was Caine, a convicted felon,” Wells said. “While trying to identify Caine and check him for weapons, he took off running from officers. He was quickly caught and officers found a loaded firearm in his waistband.”
Caine was found guilty in October 2007 of class B felony residential burglary and class B felony theft of property and was given a 10-year sentence. He had been found guilty the previous year of class B felony residential burglary, class D felony breaking or entering, class C felony theft of property and misdemeanor theft of property and given four years in prison, with all but 18 months suspended.
Caine was charged with misdemeanor violating a no-contact order in May, along with failure to appear. He was given 15 days in jail in 2016 for contempt of court, had multiple failure to appear misdemeanor charges before then and also had been sentenced to 15 days in jail in 2014 for drug possession and contempt of court convictions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.