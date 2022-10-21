An inmate in the Varner Unit in Grady has been charged in White County with rape involving a minor.
A warrant was issued for 49-year-old Octavius O. Anthony last week at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on the class Y felony charge. He was charged as a habitual offender and given a $200,000 bond. No court appearance has been scheduled in the case.
According to the affidavit written by Searcy Police Department Detective Francis Ballek, the rape was reported to the department Feb. 16 by Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division Investigator Hailey Allen.
The alleged victim was interviewed Feb. 18 and reportedly said that Anthony had had sexual intercourse “repeatedly” with her when she was under the age of 10 “until he was arrested for bank robbery in 2014.”
Anthony “denied the allegations” when he was interviewed, Ballek wrote. He had been convicted in 2005 of two counts of first-degree sexual assault involving a 9-year-old in 1999.
Anthony, who was listed as being from Augusta at the time, held up First Community Bank on Maple Street in Searcy on Feb. 3, 2014, fleeing with an undisclosed amount of money on a bicycle and disappearing near an apartment complex, according to a witness. He was arrested around a week later, and received a 22-year sentence.
A 20-year-old Beebe man also is facing rape charges. A warrant was issued on two counts of the class Y felony for Hunter Lee Crowder, who was not in custody in White County on Friday. No court date has been set.
Sexual assault of a minor teenager in Judsonia was reported to the White County Sheriff’s Office on March 3. The alleged victim said that Crowder had been brought to the residence by a juvenile friend. When Crowder reportedly tried to kiss her, she told him no, but he then “picked her up and put her on the couch then laid on top of her.”
The alleged victim reportedly said she told him “she did not want to do this” and “attempted to push him off her,” but “he told her, ‘No.’” He reportedly pulled off her clothing and had sex with her while she continued to tell him no. “She stated that she just laid there while crying through the ordeal,” Detective Misty Goss wrote in the affidavit.
Afterward, Crowder reportedly apologized and the alleged victim told him she was OK because she knew that he had “brought a gun inside the residence on his person then concealed it in the couch.” A witness later told detectives that Crowder carries a BB gun that looks like a small black 9mm handgun.
Crowder reportedly told the alleged that he wanted to have sex with her again and forced her to comply when she again told him no.
Goss wrote that Crowder had left the state since the alleged rapes, but detectives contacted him by phone. He reportedly cursed at them and “aggressively indicated that he would not cooperate with law enforcement.”
A warrant also was issued for a 25-year-old Dallas man on a charge of class D felony sexual assault in the fourth degree. Rafael Alexander Chicas Chicas remained in the White County Detention Center on Friday on a $250,000 bond and is set to appear in White County Circuit Court on Nov. 1 for plea and arraignment.
According to the affidavit written by sheriff’s office Detective Cpl. Heather Meadows, the sexual assault was reported by a minor teenager July 16. The alleged victim reportedly said Chicas Chicas had stayed at her family’s house for the night, but was drunk and told her he wanted to sleep in her room. Although she reportedly asked him to leave, he didn’t, instead showing her “pornographic videos on his phone.”
Chicas Chicas reportedly exposed himself and forced her to touch his sexual organ while “she started crying.” She reportedly told him to “get out” and he said that he would but she was “not to tell her father.”
Chicas Chicas “moved out of state after the victim’s disclosure,” Meadows wrote, and when contacted, told investigators, “I didn’t rape that girl” and “I was really drunk.”
He was interviewed at the White County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 23 and said he knew that the alleged victim was a teenager and “admitted to showing her pornography” and exposing and touching himself, Meadows wrote. He reportedly said he couldn’t remember her touching his sexual organ, but said “he knew what he did was wrong.”
