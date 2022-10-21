An inmate in the Varner Unit in Grady has been charged in White County with rape involving a minor.

A warrant was issued for 49-year-old Octavius O. Anthony last week at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on the class Y felony charge. He was charged as a habitual offender and given a $200,000 bond. No court appearance has been scheduled in the case.

