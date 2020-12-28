A convicted armed robber officially has been charged after allegedly threatening to kill a Beebe resident, reportedly telling her that “her family would not find her body” and that “he could have her commit suicide.”
A warrant was issued earlier this month for Gerald Quincy Woods, 39, of Beebe at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for possession of firearms by certain persons, a class B felony; first-degree terroristic threatening, a class D felony; second-degree false imprisonment, a class A misdemeanor; first-degree interference with emergency communication, a class A misdemeanor; and unauthorized use of a vehicle, a class A misdemeanor. He was charged as a habitual offender.
Woods was not in the White County Detention Center as of Tuesday morning, and no court appearance had been scheduled. His bond is $15,000.
According to the affidavit written by White County Sheriff’s Office Detective Misty Goss, a reported assault drew deputies to Donald Choate Road on Aug. 26, where the alleged victim gave a statement about Woods’ threats.
She reportedly said that Woods had been in possession of her vehicle for two days without permission and “flipped out” when he returned, taking her phone, iPad and debit cards after being told she was calling the police. The alleged victim reportedly attempted to leave, but Woods would not allow her get in her vehicle and threatened to kill her and her family. (She also reportedly said he had threatened to kill her family while holding a gun Aug. 1.)
Goss wrote that the alleged victim said she went to a balcony area at the back of the residence and jumped off while trying to get away from him, sustaining a fracture.
White County detectives seized several weapons from the residence after “a permission to search form was signed.” Goss also wrote that Woods’ criminal history showed that he was convicted of “multiple felony offenses in 2002 in the state of Wisconsin.”
An attempt reportedly was made to interview Woods on Aug 31, but he would not answer any questions.
