The city of Searcy’s Personnel Committee discussed three options with incoming Mayor Mat Faulkner on Tuesday concerning the city’s open Sanitation Department director position, including the possibility of privatization.
Faulkner told the committee he knows that the mayor can appoint the director position but he would like to follow more of a standard hiring process as opposed to making a straight offer.
Since the job description looks like it was revised back in 2018, Faulkner said he thinks it needs to be looked at again to make sure it is current and accurate. Faulkner asked City Engineer Mark Lane when he has time to comb through that description and see if it needed to be revised before the city makes a job posting for the position.
Faulkner said one thing that wasn’t on the description was the relocation of the the Sanitation Department to the former Bowerman Trucking Co. facility at 1615 Eastline Road.
In June, the Searcy City Council approved an expenditure of $825,000 for a new facility for the sanitation and street departments. Committee Chairman Rodger Cargile suggested waiting on the move to the new facility until the new director was hired so he or she could spearhead that.
In the last 23-24 years, Lane said there have only been three people who have headed the department. The current pay for the position of Sanitation Director is $64,396.80 annually and the 2023 pay is set to be $67,616.64.
Faulkner said deciding who was in the department’s No. 2 position also is important for everyone to know.
A second option discussed was the possibility that retired Sanitation Department Director Terry Rutherford could come in and work with Lane while a new director was getting in place to help bridge gaps during the process. Because he has already retired, it was mentioned that he would have to be a contract services employee. Mayor’s Assistant Lillie Cook retired earlier this year and is working on Tuesdays and Thursdays as a contract services worker.
Lane said the good thing about Rutherford was that he has the contacts and knows who to call for different things regarding sanitation.
The third option discussed was the idea of a third-party consulting firm based in Texas coming in to evaluate the department. Cargile said the firm comes into different municipalities and does nothing but evaluate sanitation departments. He said it is a comprehensive “several-fold” evaluation that tells you what you are doing that you might could do different.
“How you are structured now versus how you could be,” Cargile said. “I guess what you’re doing right, what you’re doing wrong and then they will make a recommendation as to what you do going forward.
“One of the things they often recommend is privatization is they think it’s in your best interest as a municipality to privatize your sanitation. A lot of cities do, a lot of cities don’t.”
Cargile said cities “somewhat our size,” like Benton, Bryant, Cabot and Russellville all privatize their sanitation.
Cargile said he doesn’t think there has ever been a better time than now to look into the evaluation since sanitation is at a crossroads with the need for a new director and the planned move from its Beebe-Capps Expressway location. He said he does understand the city has the new facility now and it will never be an easy decision to pull the trigger on privatization.
Faulkner asked Cargile if he had any idea on the cost and timeline to do this evaluation. Cargile said the cost was $38,000 in 2020 to have Waste Management do the consultation but he does not know what that cost would be today. Waste Management was only used as an example.
Cargile said the company would come to Searcy and spend a couple of days “with boots on the ground with a total look at everything that Searcy is doing with sanitation.
Concerning privatization, Cargile said that “based on a city or size, Waste Management would run 20 to 25 employees.” The Searcy Sanitation Department has 34 employees, according to the city payroll clerk.
The only thing, he said, that Waste Management does absolutely different than Searcy is leaf pickup. “They do not suck up leaves.” He said there was a thought that a half dozen of the Sanitation Department employees could move to the Street Department and keep the leaf pickup effort going. He mentioned that some employees also could be repurposed to other departments.
Cargile said there are other companies and he knows the city would have to do a Request for Qualifications.
Lane said he didn’t disagree about privatization being worth investigating. Cargile said he thinks 4-6 weeks would be needed to do the consultation on the department after the initial visit.
Faulkner said while $38,000 is a lot of money, with the long haul in mind, “that’s what we’re looking at, how can we be more efficient?”
Cargile said if the city does privatize after going through the consulting process, the consulting cost would go back to the city.
Another thing Cargile said is that the city could write in what equipment is mandatory that the company take, like new equipment purchased for the Sanitation Department. The older stuff could be put on govdeals.com or wherever the city wanted it to go, he said.
Councilwoman Tonia Hale liked the idea of the city seeking a consultation. “I have been on the council two years and 75 percent of my calls from my constituents have been sanitation calls. So why not have fresh eyes look at it.”
Faulkner said seeking a consultation is not saying the city is going to privatize. “It is saying, ‘What can we do better?’” Lane said, “Yeah, that’s the thing, how can we improve?”
