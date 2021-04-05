One of the first jobs Dr. Bobby Hart will inherit when he takes over as superintendent for the Searcy School District in July is a $26 million arena project.
At the same meeting Friday where the Searcy School Board announced the hiring of the Hope School District superintendent, it also approved the construction of a new arena for the high school for its basketball and volleyball games and more.
Superintendent Diane Barrett, who will retire at the end of June, told the School Board that Phase 2 of the project, with a maximum cost $26,232,658 for construction, is expected to begin June 1, but “might be moved up a few weeks” based on the board approving it now. She said the substantial completion of the project is expected Dec. 6, 2022. Because the cost is the guaranteed maximum construction cost, it could end up being lower, she said.
Barrett said the project is going before the state Board of Education on Thursday.
“We are asking to get approved for a little over $10 million in second lien bonds,” she said. “Beardsley Finance, our financial adviser, is taking those before the state Board of Education to get approval for use to issue those bonds.
“It may be that we don’t want to put all that out there for bid. It may be that we want to do $5 [million] or $6 [million]. We have to look and see where we are. We also should have $20 million or a little more in the building fund. Every year, we put additional money on the building fund.
Barrett said the project is expected to take 18 months, “so it is a pretty tight project, but we will probably have carryover next year that we can continue to put back to either replenish the building fund or just go on and apply it on this project. We also ... have that capital outlay of $1.7 million that we have not touched. I really do feel like we are OK.”
Barrett told the School Board to keep in mind that the cost so far is just for the construction contract with Baldwin and Shell Construction Co. of Little Rock. “It doesn’t include architect fees; it is not going to include furniture,” she said. It is going to have additional costs.
She said there has probably been talk of a new arena for the high school for about the past five years. “We have actually been working toward that, visiting other arenas, gathering information and been in the design phase of it, for a little over three years.”
Barrett said she believes the current facility was built in 1968 and renovated in 1983, adding a couple of end sections to it.
The new arena “will be behind Sullards Annex, our high school cafeteria,” she said. “It will be recessed into that hill side and it will come out to what is now the student parking lot right behind the high school. It won’t take up the whole parking lot; that’s why we built that new parking lot because it will take up part of the current student parking lot.”
Right now, Barrett said the sports programs are sharing an annexed gym for the girls and boys physical education, so the district will be able to separate out the PE classes.
“We also have other various sports that need practice areas and areas for competition,” she said. “We will still be using that gym. It’s still in good shape. It’s just smaller and just does not meet the needs we have right now.”
The new arena, Barrett said, is being built “even larger than is required to host a state tournament, but the reason we are doing that is because we want it to be large enough that we could hold graduation ceremonies in it as well as other events.”
Barrett said one of her goals during her time as superintendent has been to make sure there was the financing and a design ready to go for a new arena.
“I wish I could have worked a little longer to see it finished, but I just decided that that might not be the best for my family and that is was time for me to retire,” she said. “I did want to make sure that everything was secured for this project moving forward.”
Hart, who has “coached everything, basketball, football and track” and coached for about 10 or 11 years, said Barrett has “done the heavy lifting already” on the arena project.
“As one of the board members said, ‘Now it’s my baby to rock it the rest of the way,’” Hart said.
Searcy School/Community Coordinator Betsy Bailey said in addition to being used for basketball and volleyball, the new arena will also be used for competition cheer and dance team events. "Also, building the arena will free up space for other facilities to be used for a number of programs. We are considering the possibility of a ROTC program but at this time, we don't have a location to house it and once the arena is built, we will have more space available. The plan is for wrestling to use the current gym, but we will have freedom to schedule multiple sports and activities at the same time once it is built and can better determine where each sport should be housed. We will also have a special cover that can be used on the floor of the arena in order to host large venue events."
