Construction on the new White County courts building on Benton Street could begin as early as this fall if the White County Quorum Court moves forward with the project, according to Barry Hoffman of Hoffman Architectural Inc. of Searcy, with the estimated cost between $9.5 million and $11 million.
“We are still at 31,755 square feet,” Hoffman told the White County Quorum Court’s Buildings and Grounds Committee earlier this month. “We have gone through numerous meetings with the various judges that are involved and we’ve tweaked each of their courtrooms and their administrative spaces as they like. Everyone seems to be very happy and pleased with that.”
Hoffman said Arkansas Supreme Court Chief of Police Pete Hollingsworth, director of security, administrative office of the courts “has reviewed the final draft of the plans and he said everything looks great, but we are going to go through a conversation just to tweak any last security concerns that he might have.”
According to Hoffman, the plumbing engineer, the mechanical engineer, the electrical engineer and the structural engineer are “all underway” with their drawings, which Hoffman said they are hoping to have by the end of the month. He said it will go through about two weeks of coordination, marking the plans up one final time “to make sure everyone is signing off the same page. We are looking to to be ready to issue these for bids around the middle of September.”
Going over some of the plans for the project, which is expected to have courtrooms at the center of each floor of the three-story building, Hoffman said LED lighting will be used throughout the new court facility, which will be near the White County Detention Center. Hoffman said that is pretty much a standard industry practice.
He also said that looking back to the first project Hoffman’s company did at the White County Courthouse, twice a year it had to change the system over from heating to cooling. “It was one or the other,” Hoffman said. “You picked your target. In Arkansas, that does not work very well at all.
“On the system, with what was there, we were able to switch that around to where at least on a daily basis they could decide whether they needed heating or cooling.”
The HVAC system for the new court building will allow “space-to-space” determination on whether an office needs heating or cooling, according to Hoffman. “It’s not like we turn on the furnace in one and turn on the air conditioner in another; we swap that heat back and forth from every building. It’s a very efficient system. I will be very pleased with the comfort level in this building. I think the occupants will be as well. I thought that was kind of a neat new twist and a contrast to where we’ve been to where we are now.”
Concerning soil investigation at the site of the new facility, Hoffman said, it had been ordered so holes would be drilled out to provide the structural engineer “just what’s down there and just what it will bear and what kind of foundation we are going to need.”
When discussing the cost of the project, Hoffman said “construction right now is nuts. The construction market right now is crazy.”
“If you recall last time we met we were at about $200 to $250 a foot,” he said. “Right now, I talked to a contractor about two weeks ago and he set us at $300 to $350 a foot, which kind of boggles my mind just a little bit.
“I don’t know where we will be at bid time. Construction prices don’t come down. They just kind of stay where they are. You got some material prices go up or down. I wouldn’t count on they would give me any cheaper than $300, $350 a foot which puts us at the $9.5-$11 million range as we sit. We don’t really know that number until bid day.”
Hoffman said that price was for the “full facility. That’s everything we want to do just like we want to do it.”
In March, the proposed cost was $7 million to $8 million. White County Judge Michael Lincoln said then the county already had $2.5 million to $3 million set aside for the project.
Lincoln asked Hoffman at the committee meeting what the cost would be if it was decided if a separate Quorum Court area would not be built beside the facility.
“It’s probably a $3 million reduction,” Hoffman said. “I think as we get closer to bid time, we may actually build that piece in as a deductive alternate. Just go ahead and have them bid the project and tell us exactly how much money we can take out if we leave off …”
“We don’t have a lot of extra spaces in this building.”
He said he doesn’t anticipate any issues and believes “this is going to be quite an asset for the city of Searcy.”
“This complex ... I say complex because this property is laid out such that the county should be able to grow on this facility and have a county complex out there for years to come, all in one location, handy for the citizenry.”
Justice of the Peace Nathan Lincoln noted that the facility would be “way ahead of anything the county has right now.”
Michael Lincoln said in March that what prompted the county to look into building a courts building “is that two of our three circuit courts are not handicapped-accessible. Two of the three circuit courts are tough to secure and two of the three circuit courts have issues with parking that interferes with our downtown retail storage.”
He said when the county puts the project out for bid “we will gather together to see if we agree that what we want to pay them for a new courts facility. Nothing is definitely decided except we have purchased property [25.7 acres in 2019 for $559,566] and we have hired an architect to give us some drawings which would result in some cost estimates.”
Lincoln said Hoffman knows that if the bid comes back “and we don’t like it, guess what we can do? We can reject it and go back to the drawing board and reduce the cost of the facility if it does not fit where we want it to be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.