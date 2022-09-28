The next forum for the Searcy mayoral candidates running in the Nov. 8 general election will be open to the general public.
The forum, being sponsored by the Freedom Fighters of Searcy, will be held Monday from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Carmichael Community Center, 801 S. Elm St. Mayor Kyle Osborne, Searcy Police Department Sgt. Jason McGlawn, Searcy High School English teacher April Butler and businessman Mat Faulkner are all expected to participate. Sam Jeffrey, director the the Criminal Justice Department at Harding University, will be the moderator.
Bennett said Freedom Fighters of Searcy is a "grassroots group of politically conservative Christian patriots who love God, our families, our community and our nation, in that order. We encourage one another and build one another up with God's word and with trustworthy, reliable, researched information covering a wide variety of current important topics. We also seek to support our local community in a variety of ways, as opportunities arise."
Bennett said that while the group is "conservative" politically, "that doesn't mean were not interested in the community as a whole."
Bennett said since the group started meeting in August 2020, it has sponsored a gift card drive for the Searcy Police Department and provided two or more gift cards from areal businesses for every person in that department from top to bottom. Bennett said it also held an auction in collaboration with Cargile Auctions and raised $15,000 to gift the Special Response Team at the White County Sheriff's Office to buy new protection vests to replace its old ones.
"We sponsored fundraisers in the spring for several conservative candidates in the primaries," Bennett said. "We also contribute food and money to DOTS [Daughters of the Other Side] and participate in babysitting when needed.
"The group provided a meal for 100 law enforcement officers who were at the American Heroes Conference in North Little Rock. This conference teaches law enforcement and associated professionals and volunteers how to identify human traffickers and those being trafficked and how to respond effectively. We are actively planning to bring this conference to Searcy again next spring. We seek to be alert to all needs in the community and respond when we can."
