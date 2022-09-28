The next forum for the Searcy mayoral candidates running in the Nov. 8 general election will be open to the general public.

The forum, being sponsored by the Freedom Fighters of Searcy, will be held Monday from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Carmichael Community Center, 801 S. Elm St. Mayor Kyle Osborne, Searcy Police Department Sgt. Jason McGlawn, Searcy High School English teacher April Butler and businessman Mat Faulkner are all expected to participate. Sam Jeffrey, director the the Criminal Justice Department at Harding University, will be the moderator. 

