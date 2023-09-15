A “historic cemetery preservation day,” where the basics of cemetery conservation will be taught and put into practice, has been set for next week at Oak Grove Cemetery, according to Searcy officials.

The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program will be hosting a cemetery conservation workshop at the cemetery at 600 E. Moore Ave. next Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

