A “historic cemetery preservation day,” where the basics of cemetery conservation will be taught and put into practice, has been set for next week at Oak Grove Cemetery, according to Searcy officials.
The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program will be hosting a cemetery conservation workshop at the cemetery at 600 E. Moore Ave. next Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Rusty Brenner, the founder of Texas Cemetery Restoration, will offer participants the opportunity to learn about cemetery conservation, according to Michelle Pugh, who is contracted with the city to handle communications.
During the day, those attending will take part in cleaning, making basic repairs and will be engaged in leveling and straightening gravestones. “The workshop is designed to empower attendees with practical skills that will contribute to the ongoing conservation of Oak Grove Cemetery,” Pugh said.
When it comes to maintaining Oak Grove Cemetery, Searcy Code Enforcement Director Jeff Webb said, “the community service team has to be out there every week, mowing, weed eating and more. They really do a great job taking care of the grounds.”
White County Historical Society President Shelly Churchwell said the AAHP has been a good partner with Searcy in preservation efforts.
“AAHP has given Searcy, including grants to the courthouse, $695,000 over the years for historic preservation in matching grants, with the current grant cycle providing $80,000 for the American Legion Hut,” Churchwell said.
“We are thrilled they have chosen Searcy for a historic cemetery preservation day. With 40 volunteers, that’s 280 volunteer hours provided to city-owned Oak Grove Cemetery on Moore, which is likely the oldest in the city. it’s going to be a great event.”
The agenda for the workshop:
From 9 a.m.-noon – Introduction and overview, covering cleaning, leveling and basic repairs.
Noon-1 p.m. – Lunch will be provided by the AHPP on the grounds.
1-4 p.m. – “Hands-on sessions” will continue with the focuses being on cleaning, leveling and basic repairs.
Pugh noted that in addition to the workshop, the cemetery is in need of a new fence and various updates. Those interested in contributing to the conservation and enhancement of Oak Grove Cemetery are encouraged to reach out to City Hall for donation opportunities.
