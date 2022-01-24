The organizers of an effort to keep Dean Stanley as White County Central School District superintendent believe there was a “pretty good conflict of interest” for a board member who voted last week against renewing Stanley’s contract.
“If there is, you can’t be unbiased in that situation and vote in that matter,” Robert O’Dell said Sunday afternoon when faculty, staff, parents and others gathered for a “Stand Up for Stanley” meeting at the box factory in Judsonia. “If you can’t be unbiased in that matter, you don’t need to vote.”
O’Dell said he thinks the board needs to act unbiasedly in every decision that it makes. The board voted 3-2 last Wednesday to not renew Stanley’s contract, with board President Larry Stevens, board Vice President Justin Hancock and member James Smith voting against the renewal.
“I’m sure many of you might know what that conflict of interest might be,” O’Dell said. “Honestly, I don’t think it’s my place to share that information, but what I do know seems directly a conflict of interest, and in that handbook of the [White County Central] School Board, if that happens, you should not participate in that vote.
“If one or two people have any kind of conflict of interest in wanting Mr. Stanley out, they should have not participated in that vote. And that being said, if those are extracted from that vote to not extend,” it “would change the course of how that vote went, if it was done the right way.”
If supporters end up having to prove conflict of interest, O’Dell said “that’s nasty, a very nasty situation. To begin, there’s children involved in that family that don’t need to go through anything like that and I definitely hope that’s not the avenue that we have to go down just to get what we believe is the right thing to happen.”
He said he would reach out but not in a threatening way to tell the board, “please, do not let us go down this road. You have the opportunity to vote. They do. A lot of people don’t know. They can revote tomorrow if they chose to. I hope we can post soon that is the way they decide to go; they decided maybe we thought this was best, no one else agreed with us so maybe its not what’s best. That’s what we are hoping will happen.”
Sunday’s meeting was the second one held since the board’s vote, and the crowd count was 135. The meeting also was streamed live on the private Facebook page, Stand With Us, which had 581 members Monday afternoon. Also as of Monday afternoon, more than 1,700 had signed a change.org petition to “Reinstate Dean Stanley-WCC Superintendent.”
Robert and Danica O’Dell, who do not live in the district but have two children enrolled in WCC schools, are leading the charge to get the board members who voted against keeping Stanley to change their minds.
“I definitely want to say that division is not what we are trying to create and I want to make sure we keep that in mind when we are talking with our fellow parents,” Robert O’Dell said.
“I am just a parent who believes in the goodness of Mr. Dean Stanley – that is really where we are, we just believe in the goodness there and we want what’s best for the schools. ... We need to do that; we don’t need to do our own personal agenda. We need to make sure we are doing what’s best for the school and that’s where I want us to be in that.”
O’Dell said he doesn’t believe anyone wants to get attorneys involved in a legal action, “but we do want to stand up for what we believe is right. That’s why everybody’s here, to stand up for what we believe in.”
According to O’Dell, they were “kind of told that we didn’t know all the information and we also didn’t have the pulse of the community, that most faculty agreed with this decision [to not renew Stanley’s contract], and I think by the outcome here today, that’s just not accurate.”
“I can imagine that our voices would probably be heard the loudest if this many people show up to that next school board meeting [Feb. 10] when they are trying to discuss superintendents because in our opinion – I feel like I’m speaking on behalf of the group – there is no reason for it when we have a good candidate already in the position, someone who cares about our children, who cares about the well-being of the school and just cares about the community,” O’Dell said. “I mean, I feel like that’s who we have in our leader that we have currently. That’s the avenue we are going to try to take first.”
O’Dell said it is going to be hard to interview superintendent candidates when a crowd like Sunday’s is at their interview. “It’s going to be hard for people to want to come for an interview when there’s 100 people in the room that don’t want you to have the job. That’s going to be hard to happen.”
He mentioned, like he did at last Thursday’s meeting, that he was blindsided by the board’s vote to not renew Stanley’s contract. He said unfortunately he heard that this vote “was planned.” “You are not allowed to plan a termination.”
“We are not trying to point fingers; we are just trying to get a good outcome, that’s what we’re doing,” O’Dell said. “We know what we have in Mr. Stanley. We need to stand up for that.”
The floor was opened for input and one man said when reaching out to the School Board members, everyone should be humble and not be crazy, cussing them out. “Just tell them, “Hey, we don’t like this.”
O’Dell said, “We need to make sure we are humble and reasonable and rationale when we do speak to them because like we said the other day in the meeting, they’re just people, they’re people who have a difference of opinion. We just need to let everyone get the message to them that we don’t agree with this decision.”
A woman in attendance said Stanley gave a great example at the School Board meeting by how he handled himself after the vote. “If we are supporting him, we need to honor him and his example.”
Contact information for the board members is James Smith, (501) 940-1548, jvc3smith@centurylink.net; Stan Yingling, (501) 279-8742, yyautosales@live.com; Justin Hancock, (501) 278-1890, justin122473@yahoo.com; and Larry Stevens, (501) 940-4599, stevenscountertops@centurytel.net. The fifth board member, Blake Moffett, announced at the end of Wednesday’s meeting that he was resigning “effective immediately.”
Another woman said that there was not enough employee support for Stanley, according to the board. She asked if employees needed to be signing something to be presented to the board. O’Dell said there is someone trying to tally all the staff and faculty support for Stanley to make sure they have the pulse of the majority.
It was also asked that those watching the live stream would post their comments on Stanley and note if they were faculty or staff.
O’Dell said he has heard of some school faculty who can’t seem to get along with their superintendents, but he said he has never heard of that being the case with Stanley.
“We don’t see that,” he said. “I have yet to hear that. It’s really easy to realize what you have when you might lose it or who you are going to lose. It is easy to notice it now.”
A man in attendance wanted to know if the board had evaluated Stanley and if there were any official records concerning that. O’Dell said from what he understands, there are not. The performance of WCC reflects the exact opposite of the board’s decision not to extend Stanley’s contract, O’Dell said.
“We want to let the board know what we stand to lose by making this move,” he said. “I think there’s a lot we stand to lose, morale and maybe teachers, possibly students. Then, it would get somebody else who isn’t all those things. We would lose the growth and all the other stuff financially.”
A woman said she had been told by two people that the board members are very adamant that there will be no revote.
“The more pressure we apply, the more likely that’s going to change because if we don’t apply the pressure – you don’t think that your vote matters, your voice matters – we’re dead in the water,” she said, “So the point is that Dean needs you and our school needs you. Our school has got to have every single person or this is not going to work, guys.
“... We’ve got to change their mind and make them see what we’re losing and what he means to us, so it’s going to take literally everybody in this room and everybody online and anybody that you can get to write a letter, to call, to text – like your voice has to matter and it does matter and we’ve got to do this together.”
Someone asked if there was something those without Facebook could sign . O’Dell said there would probably be a handwritten petition.
As far as the change.org petition, O’Dell said it might not mean much legally but it does say “this is our voice, this is how many people support this. And when you are talking about a petition with 1,600 people in a community that doesn’t probably even have 1,600 people in it, that has to speak volumes. Whether that’s enough to get someone to say, ‘You know what, maybe I did make the wrong choice,’ I don’t know, but we are going to try to go down that road and see what evidence we can get to try to get some change done.”
O’Dell said he is not saying those board members should be replaced, they just need to vote the way the community wants them to vote.
