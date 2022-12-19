Concrete plans for Berryhill
newsroom1@thedailycitizen.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Children's medicine shortage hits as flu season starts fast
- Jan. 6 panel urges Trump prosecution with criminal referral
- High court temporarily blocks lifting of asylum restrictions
- Christmas tree demand remains high despite inflation
- Putin in Belarus, eyeing next steps in Ukraine war
- Boy who got new heart inspires tribe to boost organ donation
- Loved or hated, Fauci's parting advice: Stick to the science
- Police seize on COVID-19 tech to expand global surveillance
Most Popular
Articles
- Bald Knob teenager missing for more than month found in Wichita, Kan.
- Attempted murder officially charged for shooting man in Bradford in back of head with rifle in October
- Rose Bud 20-year-old injured in Highway 5 crash that kills Bee Branch 23-year-old
- Plea deal halts trial, results in 30 years for 2020 murder of Eric Kalas, two attempted murder charges
- ARcare corporate support center 'manifestation' of dreams
- City of Searcy approves requests to abandon sections of Spruce Street, Vine Avenue
- Parolee from Kensett arrested after shots fired at White County deputy during pursuit Sunday night
- Trio of Lions to play baseball, wrestle at next level
- Pioneer Village seeks long-term lease with city to avoid possibility of being evicted
- White County Sheriff's Office using $100,000 state grant to replace Tasers more than decade old, 'no longer serviced or sold'
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.