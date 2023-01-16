Sidney Deener Elementary School Principal Jeff Graham was one of close to 100 people who spent part of Friday night watching a new documentary on literacy, saying reading is one of the “biggest struggles that we’re facing with students today, particularly in our building.”

“When we saw the information come out about this presentation and the viewing of this movie that has been made, I was very curious to know more about it ...,” Graham said at the Founders Room at the Harding University’s American Heritage Center. “We know that [reading] is a deficit. and an area we need to work on is reading improvement, students being able to read.”

