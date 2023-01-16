Sidney Deener Elementary School Principal Jeff Graham was one of close to 100 people who spent part of Friday night watching a new documentary on literacy, saying reading is one of the “biggest struggles that we’re facing with students today, particularly in our building.”
“When we saw the information come out about this presentation and the viewing of this movie that has been made, I was very curious to know more about it ...,” Graham said at the Founders Room at the Harding University’s American Heritage Center. “We know that [reading] is a deficit. and an area we need to work on is reading improvement, students being able to read.”
Graham said before the movie that he hoped he would get some information that he could take back to his school.
The documentary, “The Truth About Reading: The Invisible Crisis Hiding in Plain Sight,” told the story of people from different walks of life who have struggled to learn to read. Some of them were even high-level professionals and one was a teacher. It was directed by Nick Nanton, an Emmy Award-winning director.
According to information from the documentary, 43 million adults in America are functionally illiterate, and 1 in 3 students in America drop out of high school.
Arkansas Chamber of Commerce President and Chief Executive Officer Randy Zook and his wife, Diane, were some of the sponsors of the showing presented by the Literacy Council of White County. Zook told The Daily Citizen before the screening started that he and his wife “are keenly interested in literacy.”
“I got really tuned up about this because of the impact on employers,” Zook said. “We simply can’t hire or find enough people for the jobs that are available, and by that I mean people who are capable and willing to take on a complicated job.
“We’ve got these incredible businesses like a Bryce for instance or somebody like that. That type of expansion opportunity is going on all over the state and we can’t find enough people to fill all the jobs that are available, and by that again, people that are capable of doing the jobs. Reading is fundamental. If you don’t get that, you got a problem. ... You have got to be able to read instructions when you’re in an employment, so that’s our interest. That’s what got me interested.”
Zook said his wife is involved in special education and rotated off the Arkansas Board of Education a couple of years ago. “That’s how we got involved in this.”
Literacy Council of White County Executive Director Dixie Evans said “The Truth About Reading” was produced by the John Corcoran Foundation in California, a nonprofit that says it is “dedicated to the prevention and eradication of illiteracy in adults and children across America.”
“I learned about this a little over two years ago,” Evans said. “COVID kind of stalled the production but it is focusing on illiteracy in America. which I think a lot of people don’t realize what a significant issue it really is – how many people in America actually are struggling with reading and literacy.”
She said after the documentary was completed, the foundation “put out their ‘hey, we have opportunities for you to host screening events.’ I jumped on it. I sent in a request and I was so excited when we got approved because for me, you can tell people there’s a problem, but showing them, hearing those stories that are in this documentary, that’s going to make the impact. So I think it’s just really important for people to see that.”
In White County, Evans said 13 percent of adults lack basic literacy skills. She said this number was learned through studies, the national census and national PIAAC {Program for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies0 reports. “So it tells us in White County it’s roughly 13 percent, so almost 10,000 people in White County alone that are struggling with literacy. That means they can’t do more than just the basic things.”
Evans said the literacy council does one-on-one and small-group tutoring for a variety of issues but it typically sees about 60 adults each year. “We want to see that number increase,” she said.
Evans said the council works out of its office at 411 N. Spruce St. in the White County Office Building, but other community spaces are used, such as the Goff Public Library in Beebe.
“It so amazing to see the progression that they make [those learning to read] because adults are so much different from children,” she said. “They are there because they want to be not because they have to be. I had an adult student that after a couple of months she would just start crying in every lesson because she was like, ‘I’ve never been able to read before and I can do this. I’m not stupid.’ She was 38 when she came to us. She makes no secret about it.”
How long it takes an adult to learn how to read, Evans said, “depends on where they start at. Everybody is different ... . This particular student that I was talking about, when she came to us she was reading at a 1.2 grade level – first grade, two-month grade level – and in about 4 1/2 months, we jumped that up to almost the fifth-grade reading level. So it depends on the student but because of the curriculum we use, they usually make progress very quickly.”
If anyone in White County was to help the literacy council, they may call 501-278-5500 or email the council at whitecountyliteracy@gmail.com. “We are actually doing a tutor training Feb. 11th to get more tutors in.”
Another sponsor at Friday’s showing was Audie Alumbaugh. “I founded the Arkansas Dyslexia Support Group,” she said. “I’m out of Conway and drive around the state and advocate for kids with dyslexia or any learning disability for free. I don’t get paid to do it. It’s just something that I do because it is just an essential skill that everybody learn to read.
“This is one of the first showings [of the documentary] and I think we have a group we’re putting together right now that will put in in Little Rock. I think it’s probably going to tug at some heartstrings and get some motivation going on to get behind literacy a little more.”
In the documentary, Corcoran, a former teacher and entrepreneur (a millionaire from real estate development), said he taught public high school in California for 17 years and could not read, write or spell. He reportedly cheated to earn his high school and bachelor’s degrees before becoming a social studies teacher. Corcoran, who is dyslexic, learned to read at the age of 48.
Another individual, Cody McDonald, owner of The Tree Expert LLC, said when it came to reading in school, “I remember I was always nervous to get called on. The teacher would realize like who would read the best. They would eventually just continue calling on that person to read. I would always struggle.”
Dr. David Chalk, a millionaire from Canada, also shared his story in the documentary. He discovered Evidence-Based Literacy Instruction, a literacy program in Michigan, and was finally able to learn how to read at age 62 through that program. Among other ventures, Chalk is a cyber-security expert.
