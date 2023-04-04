The Beebe Volunteer Fire Department is looking to replace a 1999 model fire engine. However, the City Council took no action on replacing it with a $1.25 million truck last week, with a council member saying he would like to see some comparisons.
District Fire Chief Vaudie McAfee addressed the City Council last week on the $1,256,026 fire truck. “Basically a little over $200,000 is the equipment,” he said.
He said when it comes to ordering a new fire vehicle, “instead of being 90 days out,” now “we’re 24 to 28 months before we receive anything.”
In the time that a new truck could be built, McAfee said “we should have revenue” to pay a little over half of the cost. He said to finance a ladder truck, it would cost $165,000 per year. “So that puts us about in the same spot, paying for five years and this would be paid for. The time to get started is now because they are going to have another 10 percent increase this coming year.”
McAfee said the truck would be fully equipped. “It’s a pumper rescue truck. It’s a Ferrara. We have had four of their apparatus. We have had the best of luck. The two engines, the old ones are ’99 models. We have had zero issues with them and the 2012 Engine 2, we’ve had very minimal issues out of the Ferrara fire truck.
“... These trucks have massive amounts of storage space and this will have rescue tools, the new state-of-the-art rescue stuff. Our ropes, ladders, water, rescue.”
Another feature McAfee talked about was the “cascade system” on the truck. “When we are on a fire scene, say it’s a big fire, it takes a lot of air out of our bottles. Instead of having to go bring them back to the station to refill them, once we start running low, this truck fills bottles on the scene. It has two 6,000 big bottles which will fill multiple times.”
Councilman Jacob McCormick asked if any other bids were looked at. Fire Chief William Nick said, “We talked to several other companies. We just really want to stay with the Ferraras because the way they are built. They stand behind them.”
McCormick said he doesn’t necessarily want to buy the cheapest truck, but to tell residents the city was going to buy a $1.2 million truck and not even look at another vendor, he thinks would be an “injustice to the citizens.” McCormick said even a quote would be good. “I just want to make sure we are doing our due diligence to the city and to the citizens.”
Councilman Tracy Lightfoot asked if the plans were to retire a truck. McAfee said Engine 3 would be retired, while Engine 2 would be moved to Station 3 for new guys. Engine 3 would probably be sold to a smaller department, while the new truck would sit in the central station.
