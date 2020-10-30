Several churches in the community will be coming together Sunday from 5-6 p.m. for a communitywide prayer event for Tuesday’s election, according to Marka Bennett, a community organizer in Searcy.
“It is for anyone from any church; it will be nonpolitical, just patriotic in regard to the election,” Bennett said of the event that will be held in the parking lot of First Assembly Church at the corner of Market Avenue and Benton Street.
“We are calling it Park ‘n’ Pray, similar to the one at Unity [Health-White County Medical Center] in the spring,” Bennett said. “People may stay in their cars and listen to the program via their radio with a transponder. They may also sit outside their vehicles if they bring their own chairs.”
According to Bennett, representatives from 10 area churches plus Harding University are expected to be present along with Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne and White County Judge Michael Lincoln.
“The Searcy Fire Department will be there with their giant flag on display,” Bennett said. “Prayers will be led over all local, state and national elections and governments. Worship and praise songs will also be included in the program.”
