The community of Floyd is taking an alternate route than planned to acquire grant funding to build a park and is asking the county to provide $30,000 to assist with playground equipment and to fix up the park, according to Shanon Webb, chairman of the Floyd Community Center.
Webb told the White County Buildings and Grounds/Personnel and Public Safety Committee on Tuesday that Floyd had applied for an Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism Fun Park Grant, but “the more we explored this program and looking into it, the more it didn’t seem to be the right fit for the community.”
He said the reason it wasn’t a good fit is because the grant comes with a 25-year liability and regulation clause. “The community center, we would mow the yard and tend to it but it would obligate the county to maintain it for 25 years,” Webb said, “and if anything changes with this program in 25 years, that would obligate the county to fix it, which is kind of a little disadvantageous for the county.”
He said instead of applying for the FUN Park Grant, the “different approach” the community is looking at “would be to get a grant in aid for the playground equipment and then go to Arkansas Rural Services for a matching grant to get the other half in, the pavilion and the rest of the park.”
“The advantage with that is we don’t have the liability for the county,” Webb said. “The county will just certify that we are building the park exactly as we said it was and using the matching grant for what it’s meant for, but there’s no liability clause for 25 years.”
He said there also were other problems with the Fun Park Grant. “By the time we met the ADA [Arkansas With Disabilities Act] requirements for concrete, parking and stuff, the entire state grant was being spent on concrete and there was nothing left for pavilions and playground equipment. Going through Rural Services with the grant in aid, we can match that and get the same park, we just won’t have to build the concrete half that this grant requires.”
After Webb made his request for $30,000 in assistance, Chris Boaz, chairman of committee, told him, “That will wind up out of our hands and go to the Budget-Finance Committee.” White County Judge Lisa Brown said she would get Webb on the agenda and let him know when that committee meets again. She said the committee would probably meet next in either September or October.
Brown asked him about the deadline for applying for a grant in aid this year. Webb responded, “We’ve missed all the Rural Services deadlines for this year. Because we went with the Parks and Heritage grant – and going just from the point systems, when I talked with them, the Parks and Heritage people Thursday – they said there’s actually four communities in White County already applying for that grant and since they’re incorporated, they get more points than an unincorporated community has, so just going off their own system, we wouldn’t have been awarded the grant anyway.”
Brown told Webb if he goes before the Budget and Finance Committee and it approves his request, “it will be just like when you guys worked on your building. There was a grant in aid for that, a contract. Your board would sign it and then in exchange for $30,000, you’re going to provide these services to White County citizens.”
