Fourteen groups signed up to hold caring drives and volunteer days for 14 nonprofit organizations last year as part of Community of Caring after it was “expanded” into more than just a single-day event, according to Unity Health Marketing and Public Relations Director Jennifer Skinner.
“These organizations serve the needs in our community throughout the year and now they have more support for their work,” Skinner said.
Last July, Unity Health announced the expansion of the outreach mission that was previously known as A Day of Caring. Instead of having a one-day community gathering to provide free services to the uninsured and underinsured, Skinner said caring drives and volunteer days are held all around Searcy by businesses, churches and organizations throughout the year. The change began with a “kickoff” during September.
The expansion started with donations of food, baby and personal care items valued at around $7,000, she said. These were delivered to nonprofits and included diapers and wipes, non-perishable foods and personal-care items like toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, shampoo and deodorant. Tents, sleeping bags and pillows for homeless shelters were some of the other items collected.
Skinner said 40 Unity Health associates and Arkansas State University-Beebe Searcy nursing students volunteered to load and deliver truckloads of items to several nonprofits.
“The initial deliveries were made to The Call in White County, Mission Machine, Jacob’s Place, Daughters of the Other Side, El Puente, Good Samaritan, Hope Cottage/Hope Restored, New Horizon’s food bank and Imagine and Believe,” Skinner said.
She said the Community of Caring expansion last year “exceeded our expectations with great participation from the community. Groups and businesses were excited to support the nonprofits who care for the needs in our community.”
“This region has several nonprofit organizations now, but it requires a lot of resources to help so many people,” Skinner said. “We want to join them in support to help even more people. Several who have participated so far have let us know they feel good about doing so. Someone even said they really see how the connection to the nonprofits will help others participate.”
Nonprofits, Skinner said, serve the community in “really big ways.” She said groups and businesses can do the same. “It’s very rewarding to be a part of changing the lives of others by helping them move into better situations.”
Outside of the initial donations and deliveries, Unity Health associates participated in Community of Caring drives where large boxes of food and personal care items were taken to places like Jacob’s Place Homeless Mission, Unity Health pharmacies assembled 200 supplemental meal bags for Mission Machine and the Psychology Residency Program collected items for White County 100 Families.
Also, Economic Recovery Consultants Inc. collected 124 personal-care items for Daughters of the Other Side; Medical Center Pharmacy held a caring day for the Child Safety Center of White County collecting 200 items, including blankets, nonperishable foods and snacks; Downtown Church of Christ collected 150 gift cards and more than 40 cases of water for the Child Safety Center of White County; Higginson First Baptist Church collected shoes for The Call of White County; Haymond Insurance collected for shelters and foster care; Simmons Bank collected for Imagine & Believe, The Call in White County and Jacob’s Place; Kensett First Baptist Church collected for the Kensett Food Bank; the Arkansas Department of Correction collected for Jacob’s Place Mission; First United Methodist Church collected for the Good Samaritan Food Bank; and CARTI donated diapers and wipes for foster children.
Monetary donations were made by Walmart Neighborhood Pharmacy, Centennial Bank, Unity Health Auxiliary and the Church of God Velvet Ridge. Skinner said the monetary donations are used to purchase specific items from the nonprofits’ needs list, including diapers and wipes, personal-care items and nonperishable foods.
“A lot of us want to help with homelessness, food insecurity, addiction recovery or foster care,” Skinner said. “We just don’t know how best to do that. Community of Caring is a great way to help those in our community with the resources and connections to know how to help and how to make the biggest impact.
“Caring drives and volunteer days hosted by groups and businesses continue all year because the needs continue all year. With the big hearts in our community, a caring movement was already started. Community of Caring just helps connect and educate others so they can join the movement.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.