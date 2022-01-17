The Searcy Fire Department had more than 2,200 calls for service in 2021, and “most of them were medical calls,” according to Fire Chief Brian Dunavan.
Battalion Chief Andrew Bogan said Monday that the total was 2,230 calls, increasing from 1,889 calls in 2020.
Dunavan said at the firefighters’ annual departmentwide meeting, though, that another type of service is just as important for the fire department: community service.
Although the COVID-19 numbers going up and down has created some uncertainty concerning community service events, he said, he thanked the firefighters for their dedication that they have to the department and said, “It doesn’t go unseen.”
“The people in the community really know the effort you put forth and I just want to continue that, so my main direction this year is to do more with our community involvement. I want to stay strong in that. That’s my main focus this year, our community involvement.”
Dunavan said he wants the department to get more active in the schools. One of the things he talked about was mornings on the school parking lots when they open doors as parents drop off their children. “We’re getting a lot of positive impact from that, so I want to continue to do that.” He told the captains that any time they wanted to go in the mornings and open doors for the students, “it is a really positive impact on the kids.”
Dunavan said the department also still wants to be a positive influence on fire safety in October. “This year, I want to incorporate the Junior Firefighter Challenge. We weren’t able to do it [last year] because of COVID. We are going to try to get this incorporated in the fall when we do the challenge. We are going to have three in the schools compete and then at one of the events downtown, we will have those three schools compete against each other.”
Lt. Cody Larque told The Daily Citizen that this challenge is new and this will be the first time the department has done it. “It’s based off the Scott Firefighter Challenge, which is basically a nationwide challenge that firefighters participate in.
“It has all the different physical aspects of the job all put into one basic obstacle course, if you will. There is a stair climb, a hose hoist, there’s a Keiser sled, which simulates forcible entry, and there’s a dummy drag at the end. It can be a relay or a team or an individual.”
Larque said the department is “still in the early stages as far as planning. The goal for us is more or less to give us a way to get involved with the older kids, because we do a lot for kindergarten through third grade but we don’t do much for fourth or fifth grade, so I think the idea is to kind of involve them. We don’t have the logistics worked out yet but each school is basically going to do the competition and they will get the winner of that from the three elementary schools in Searcy and those three winners will go head to head and there will be one overall winner.”
Job shadowing is another focus for Dunavan. He said he plans on getting into the high schools and inviting some of the juniors and seniors into the department. “We want to get good, young kids in here that we can show them what we do and spark an interest in fire service.”
Attending high school football games on Friday nights and Searcy Beats and Eats gatherings around the city are things Dunavan also wants the department to continue to do.
“We want to be present,” he said. “I know several times when we went to football games on Friday nights, there have been incidents when we actually had to do stuff. I know we have done CPR [cardiopulmonary resuscitation] on people; there have been heart attacks at the football games that we’ve worked. There has been kids injured and we have helped NorthStar, so any time we can be out at an event, to be a positive effect on that event, then that’s what I want us to do. I want us to stay focused on what we’re doing; let’s stay community involved.”
Now is the time, Dunavan said, for the department to get back out into the community and “do the public service” that the firefighters are paid to do.
