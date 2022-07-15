A committee has been formed to discuss consolidating 911 call centers in the county, but not a 911 board, according to White County Judge Michael Lincoln.
Lincoln said Tuesday night that he formed the committee consisting of individuals who are part of the two public safety answering points operations in the county. The committee is made up of Lincoln, Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne, Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez, White County Judge-elect Lisa Brown, White County 911 Coordinator Amy Barnett and White County Sheriff Phillip Miller.
“That is six members of a committee; we are not a 911 board,” he told the county Budget and Finance Committee. “That’s being circulated out there. I don’t have the authority to appoint a 911 board. We haven’t even decided if we’re going to have a 911 board.
“We had one in the past, you all remember, you all repealed that ordinance and you placed the 911 operations under the Buildings and Grounds/Public Safety and Personnel Committee, so any 911 issues come through Justice [Nathan] Lincoln and the Buildings and Ground Committee.”
Lincoln said he has been accused of heavily weighting the committee with “Searcy individuals.” He said the Searcy mayor and police chief only equal two members and the county has four.
“I’m getting really sick of some of the people that are stirring the pot and spreading the rumors to the point that I will be making some calls to people who supervise these individuals to try to shut them up,” he said.
Lincoln said the committee is needed because “the state 911 board has reduced White County to one PSAP.”
“I’m not happy with that. You all know I’m not happy with that,” he said. “I have asked you to give me approval to consult our attorney and I have and he’s looking into it, but we have to move forward with the consolidation effort because if we don’t have a plan submitted by the first of January, they cut our funding.
“I’m upset with that, too, but the state 911 board, which is an appointed board, can cut funds that are collected in this county, to come back to the county but that’s just the way it is.”
The initial meeting the committee had was “very good” Lincoln said. “It looks like we are going to move toward the PSAP being located in our [White County] center and it’s going to be White County that’s going to be responsible for dispatch for White County.”
“The other choice we had was for Searcy to keep their PSAP in Searcy Dispatch, but that didn’t seem feasible so we are moving towards that direction,” of having the county house the PSAP. “What that’s going to look like, we don’t know yet.”
If there is a decision in the consolidation plan to establish a county 911 board, Lincoln said, it will come to the Buildings and Grounds/Personnel Policy and Public Safety Committee. Lincoln said if that were to happen the committee would formulate an ordinance that would have to be passed by the White County Quorum Court to establish the 911 board.
He said that if a board were formed, there would have to be representatives from the county, Searcy Fire Department, White County Sheriff’s Office, rural fire departments, Searcy Police Department and maybe some city representatives.
“We’re in new territory,” Lincoln said, “consolidation by the state 911 board.”
In August 2021, the state board unanimously voted to approve distributing funding to 79 PSAPs across the state, which will require multiple PSAPs to be consolidated. The decision is based on the 92nd General Assembly establishing Act 660, the Public Safety Act of 2019, in April 2019.
“Prior to the implementation of Act 660, there were 114 PSAPs operating in the state of Arkansas,” the state 911 board wrote in a letter to the governor and state Legislature in January. “Due to a number of consolidations since the Public Safety Act of 2019, there are currently 100 funded PSAPs remaining.
“Following a study completed by Federal Engineering Inc., a report was provided to the Arkansas 911 Board ... . The report’s recommendation is that Arkansas could support 79 PSAPs statewide. In alignment with Section 12-10-305, which allows the board to provide funding for more or less than 77 PSAPs with a two-thirds vote, the Arkansas 911 Board has accepted the consultant’s recommendation and through an unanimous vote, approved to fund 79 PSAPs.”
According to the letter, the funding is being allotted “on a basis of up to one PSAP per county with populations equal to or less than 150,000, up to two PSAPs for counties with populations ranging from 150,001–349,999 and up to three PSAPs per county with populations above 350,000.”
The board set deadlines of Jan. 1 2023, for consolidation plans to be submitted, with funding stopping “on this date to PSAPs that choose not to participated in consolidation planning process,” and Jan. 1, 2025, for the completion of the consolidations, when the funding will be distributed only to the 79 PSAPs.
