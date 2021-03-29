Latest e-Edition
- Arkansas Senate OKs ban on treatments for transgender youth
- Arkansas lawmakers reject bid to end coronavirus emergency
- Pandemic masks ongoing child abuse crisis as cases plummet
- Biden, CDC director warn of virus rebound if nation lets up
- AP sources: SolarWinds hack got emails of top DHS officials
- More than a dozen states to open vaccines to all adults
- WHO report: COVID likely 1st jumped into humans from animals
- Biden boosts offshore wind energy, wants to power 10 million homes
- White County prosecutor officially charges Searcy couple with manslaughter
- Sheridan superintendent to interview Monday for Searcy position
- Official charges filed for reportedly attacking deputy at scene of El Paso structure fire
- Superintendent among Searcy finalists former AD, coach at Lonoke
- Ex-gas station employee, girlfriend charged with theft, lottery fraud
- 'Small Business Revolution' fizzled for some of top 12 businesses
- Searcy 33-year-old reportedly held two women at gunpoint, fired shot, forced one to go with him
- Hope superintendent for last six years to be interviewed for Searcy job
- Simmons retiring after 12 years as Harding Academy's superintendent
- Almost $112,000 collected from liquor tax since passed in 2018
