A bike, truck and car show being held as an opportunity to Salute Our Vets will include a special category this year “for the oldest living veteran” with a car registered in the show, according to organizer Sarah Wiseman-Ford.
The Searcy event, which will be held Saturday at Orr Toyota, 1745 Janet Drive, has been in place since 2017, said Wiseman-Ford, the daughter of late Searcy Mayor Jack Wiseman who also served as a Navy seaman 1st class on the USS Iowa.
“We also are going to have Veteran’s Choice and Spectator’s Choice,” she said, adding that this will be a fun day to come out and say hello and thank you to the veterans. There will be food available as well.
“At the end of the day, the event is giving 100 percent of the proceeds to the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 7-1 7-8,” Wiseman-Ford said. “These are all men and women who have served in wartime and in combat, and their spouses are also in the group.”
According to Wiseman-Ford, the way this group helped her family when her dad died last year in November was that “they actually brought the caisson out and escorted us from the funeral home to the church. They support veterans’ families in the worst times and also in the good times.”
Reflecting on her father, Wiseman Ford said “at 17 he went to Japan on a boat, a big Navy ship.” He was 92 when he died last year.
Last year, about 80 car owners paid to be displayed or judged in the show.
“We have more cars that pull in and they just want to hang out,” Wiseman-Ford said. “It’s hard to say how many cars show up. People come and go, some bring their whole families and some stay all day. It’s a busy day but it’s a fun day.”
Although pre-registration is now closed, those who wish to enter the show may show up and get registered Saturday from 8-11 a.m. A donation of $20 qualifies for judging and a donation of $10 qualifies for display only.
Wiseman-Ford said as far as categories, there will be a “Top 50” then 11 special categories that will include Best of Show.
“We have a metalworks guy that does our awards and these are really unique,” she said. “Everybody is going to want one. Come register and have an opportunity to get into the awards and the judging.”
The show lasts until 3 p.m. Saturday and will take place rain or shine. Attendees are being asked to not drive through the event. There will be special spectator parking area.
