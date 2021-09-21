The city of Searcy 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb and Track Walk was held Saturday at First Security Stadium on the campus of Harding University. As of the event start time, $2,500 had been raised for Next Rung, a foundation dedicated to supporting the mental health of first responders through peer support, a crisis hotline and professional counseling.
Searcy firefighter Jayce Chisum organized the event and spoke, as did Harding professor Sam Jeffrey, a 2020 candidate for White County sheriff.
Participants climbed 110 flights of stairs throughout the bleachers in simulation of the stairs climbed by first responders at the World Trade Center in New York after commercial airliners were hijacked and flown into the twin towers Sept. 11, 2001. Another option was to walk instead of climb. A 2,226-meter track walk was offered to commemorate the amount of steps climbed “as a more family friendly option.” The walk consisted of six laps around the track.
Admission was $20 and all participants received a 9/11 memorial T-shirt, a name badge of a fallen 9/11 hero and a raffle tickets for prizes that were awarded later.
Additional money made from raffle ticket sales will go to Next Rung.
