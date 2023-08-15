Husband and wife musicians from Little Rock are popping back up in Searcy at Citizen Park on Friday night to play for a Searcy Beats & Eats Pop-Up.
Cliff and Susan Prowse have traveled worldwide with their piano, fiddle and guitar performances. The couple should be familiar to Searcy community members because of their United We Stand Fourth of July performance at the Searcy Event Center a couple of years ago.
Marka Bennett, a Beats & Eats co-coordinator, said Cliff & Susan “are just coming because they love Searcy and they love Beats & Eats, so I’m so tickled about that. I love them. They are so good.”
The free event begins at 7:30 p.m. and is scheduled to end at 9:30.
The CALL in White, Jackson and Woodruff counties also will have a “huge” kids craft table, Bennett said. The non-profit foster care advocate “got 50 people signed up at our Fourth of July event to learn more about fostering children,” she said.
Bennett said there will be food and drinks for sale as well, including coffee, teas, juice, hamburgers, hot dogs, cinnamon rolls and cookies, and White’s Artworks, featuring Jason White and other area muralists, will be painting in Art Alley, which is across Arch Avenue from Citizen Park in the downtown area.
“This is the week Harding University students arrive, so we’re hoping we have a good showing of Harding students who are looking for something to do in downtown Searcy,” Bennett said.
Beats & Eats is planning two more pop-ups, with the dates to be decided, and has “a collaborative” planned Sept. 15 with the Arts and Life Program at Harding.
‘That’s on a Friday night at Harding on what they call the Heritage Park, which is right there at Race and Grand, across from Midnight Oil,” Bennett said. “That one will feature bluegrass this year. They are doing local Arkansas bluegrass. It’s a band called Gravel Yard and they have been here before. They have been at one of our Beats & Eats. They are really good; I mean, next-level bluegrass.
“That will be called Bluegrass, BBQ and Baristas, so we’re going to have our coffee people there again but this year we’re adding barbecue trucks. This one will be from 6-9 p.m. We may have an opener. We’re waiting to hear from another group but we have not heard back from them.”
Bennett said Beats & Eats also will have its usual New Year’s Eve bash this year but will not have any October or November events.
