Cliff and Susan performed at United We Stand in 2021

Little Rock-based duo Cliff and Susan Prowse perform at the inaugural United We Stand Fourth of July celebration at the Searcy Event Center on July 4, 2021.

 Greg Geary / newsroom1@thedailycitizen.com

Husband and wife musicians from Little Rock are popping back up in Searcy at Citizen Park on Friday night to play for a Searcy Beats & Eats Pop-Up.

Cliff and Susan Prowse have traveled worldwide with their piano, fiddle and guitar performances. The couple should be familiar to Searcy community members because of their United We Stand Fourth of July performance at the Searcy Event Center a couple of years ago.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.