The Cleburne County Sheriff's Office was searching for a 44-year-old Pangburn man Monday afternoon who reportedly held his daughter hostage Sunday morning.
The incident occurred around 12:14 a.m. on Chinkapin Drive South near Pangburn. Cleburne County Sheriff Chris Brown wrote that deputies were dispatched the residence "regarding a possible hostage situation."
At the scene, the complainant reportedly told deputies that Joseph Herrera was holding their daughter hostage inside the home after the complainant and Herrera had a fight.
The Heber Springs SWAT team was called to "help set up a perimeter," according to Brown, and the sheriff's office also requested help from the Arkansas State Police SWAT and Crisis Negotiation team "the help resolve the situation peacefully."
The daughter reportedly was rescued late Sunday morning by the state police SWAT team, but Brown wrote Monday afternoon that the search for Herrera was "ongoing." A warrant was issued for his arrest on charges of terroristic threatening, felon in possession of a firearm and "several other charges."
Anyone with information on his location was asked to call the Cleburne County Sheriff's Office's Criminal Investigation Division at (501) 362-8143.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.