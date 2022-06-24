On the one-year anniversary of an unarmed McRae teenager being shot and killed by a Lonoke County deputy, his family filed a federal lawsuit against the former sergeant and Lonoke County's sheriff.
Michael Davis was convicted in March in Lonoke County Circuit Court of negligent homicide, a misdemeanor, and sentenced to a year in jail in Hunter Brittain’s death. He had been charged with manslaughter. Davis, who also was fined $1,000, has appealed the ruling.
The lawsuit filed Thursday accuses Davis and Sheriff John Staley of violating Brittain’s constitutional rights and seeks unspecified damages.
Davis' attorney Robert Newcomb said Thursday that he had not seen the lawsuit but he did not believe there was a strong case that Brittain’s civil rights had been violated. The sheriff’s office did not immediately return a message seeking comment Thursday.
Staley was quoted after the verdict in March by KTHV, Channel 11, saying, "Although Mr. Davis no longer works for my office, I’ve been following this case closely. I respect the decision of the jury. As I have said since day one, this was a tragic event and we all need to continue praying for those involved."
Davis was fired by Staley last July for not turning on his body camera until after the shooting. The sheriff's office did not have dash cameras on its vehicles.
During his trial, Davis emotionally recounted the fatal shooting. “I didn’t get into this job to kill people,” he testified in March.
Brittain, a Beebe High School student, was killed overnight June 23, 2021, outside an auto repair shop near Cabot. Davis testified that he fired at Brittain after he didn’t comply with his commands to show his hands as he exited his truck and reached into the bed of his pickup. Brittain was holding a container-which his family members have said held antifreeze and no evidence of firearms were found in or near the truck, investigators said.
A passenger who was with Brittain and another witness have testified they didn’t hear any commands from the deputy before he shot Brittain. Brittain’s family members have said he was grabbing the container to place behind the truck’s wheel to stop it from rolling backward and hitting Davis’ vehicle.
Attorneys Ben Crump and Devon Jacob said in a statement that with the lawsuit filed, "we move one step closer to achieving justice for Hunter Brittain, his family, and for the other two boys who are forever traumatized by this tragedy."
"Not only was Hunter unarmed, complying, and posing no threat to the deputy, he was in fact trying to protect him by grabbing a bottle of antifreeze to put behind the wheel of his truck so it wouldn't roll back into the deputy," they said. "Without warning or cause, Davis fired a shot into the 17-year-old's neck, killing him. The failures of former deputy Davis and the Lonoke County Sheriff are extensive, disturbing and directly caused the tragic and preventable death of Hunter Brittain.
"Hunter’s family had dreams of watching him attend prom, graduate and go on to pursue a career with NASCAR. Now, they cling to their fight for justice and accountability. It is our endeavor to help them get it.”
The plaintiffs in the case also include the father of the teenaged passenger who was with Brittain the night of the shooting. The lawsuit accuses another deputy who responded of violating the teen’s rights by holding him in custody in handcuffs for three hours.
Brittain's family and friends gathered at his grave in El Paso to remember him Thursday and released balloons for him. His grandmother, Rebecca Payne, told KARK-TV, Channel 4, “He’s in heaven and that’s all we know and all we care about.”
Brittain’s family is pushing for what they are calling “Hunter’s Law,” which would require police officers to have their body cameras on during their entire shift.
