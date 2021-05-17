Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne isn’t sure exactly how many of the city’s employees drive city-owned vehicles home from work, but said that most of the ones who do are emergency personnel.
“We have 200 employees; I honestly couldn’t tell you how many of them” take vehicles home, Osborne said.
Questions about police vehicles being driven home by officers were raised during one of the citizens focus group meetings that were being held at the Carmichael Community Center to discuss the eight-year, 1-percent sales and use tax that voters decided not to make permanent in February.
Osborne said the subject is “nothing new” and comes up about every 10 years.
Police, fire and other emergency personnel are allowed to take vehicles home and “are exempt from the IRS requirements,” he said.
“The last time we had an audit on this a few years ago, the IRS determined that police and fire were exempt from having to reimburse or pay the city,” he said.
According to Osborne, it also has been the policy that if city employees are on call, they are allowed to take a vehicle home. “That is usually for detectives and your upper-echelon people,” he said.
“On call personnel are allowed to take a vehicle home [but] with the exception of police and fire, if they live outside of the city limits, they have to get with the payroll clerk and the HR [Human Resources] Director and work up whatever amount the IRS would have them pay,” he said. “I mean, it’s not much at all but it is something to show.”
Osborne said there are not any city of Searcy employees who have a vehicle included as part of their salary.
There are a couple of department heads who take vehicles home, though, he said, including the street department supervisor, Sam Watson, who lives in Bald Knob. However, he has a portion withheld from his paycheck to drive his vehicle, Osborne said.
“You talk about emergency personnel, every time there is a storm, he’s the guy who comes out and puts up barricades and brings chainsaws for the trees that fall across the road,” Osborne said, “so every time there is a storm, he is the one we call out, but we still have him pay.”
He also mentioned Searcy Sanitation Department Superintendent Terry Rutherford, “who lives just right over the line here in Judsonia and he pays to take his vehicle. “
In the Searcy Fire Department, Osborne said the only employee “as far as I know” who drives a city-owned vehicle home “is the fire chief, who happens to live across the street from the city limits, it’s my understanding.”
The Daily Citizen attempted to contact Searcy’s department heads to try to produce a number for employees who take city-owned vehicles home since the mayor did not have an exact count. Including those listed by the mayor, there are at least 51 city employees who do.
{p class=”p1”}Searcy Fire Chief Brian Dunavan said he and the daytime battalion chief take vehicles home so they can get to the scene fast if there is something like a structure fire or for other emergencies.
{p class=”p1”}Code Enforcement Department Director Jeff Webb said none of the employees in his department take vehicles home.
{p class=”p1”}Information Technology Department Director Steven Gifford said his department has a car and truck to use during their operation hours but those vehicles are not driven home.
{p class=”p1”}Lt. Todd Wells of the Searcy Police Department said out of the 53 sworn officers the city has, 46 take their vehicles home. Wells said detectives and special unit officers are included to allow them to get to the scene in an emergency.
{p class=”p1”}”Nine patrol officers live outside city limits who take their car home,” he said.
City Councilman David Morris, the city’s former mayor, said there are studies that show officers take more pride in their vehicles when they take them home. He said in Searcy many of the officers wash their own cars in the police station parking lot. Morris said taking the cars home serves as a neighborhood crime deterrent also.
“I am strong advocate on them taking their cars home,” he said.
An online research article for Merrimack ScholarWorks on Officer Perceptions of Fleet and Take Home Police Cruisers says that “results show that a majority of officers would perceive the use of take-home cruisers to be more effective compared to a fleet of cruisers. Results show that a majority of officers see take-home cruisers to be beneficial to not only themselves but to their departments.”
Searcy Parks and Recreation Director Mike Parsons said he uses a company car and gets to take it home. He said, for example, there was once a break in at the swimming pool and he had his vehicle so he could report right to the pool.
A check with the Searcy Public Library administration office found that no one from there takes a vehicle home.
City Engineer Mark Lane said he lives within walking distance of City Hall but is allowed to take his vehicle home. He recalled two times lately that he was called out from home.
