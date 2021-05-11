Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne is hopeful that a second survey the city is conducting concerning its eight-year, 1-percent sales and use tax could be wrapped up within a week.
Osborne said Tuesday afternoon that the survey should be pretty quick to complete, but no specific cutoff date was mentioned.
On Thursday, the city brought an end, at least temporarily, to its citizens focus group meetings on how to move forward after making the tax permanent was defeated by Searcy voters in February. The group had met three times. At the last meeting, the city read the results of a survey given to the group members about city services, city-assisted activities and community impact projects.
“I’m waiting on the second survey to come in and I promise there will be questions after that,” Osborne said. “I would like to thank everyone who participated [with the focus group and the survey]. It helps the city a lot to hear from the citizens in situations like that.”
Osborne said the goal remains to ask voters to renew the one-cent tax. “It is imperative that we offer voters that opportunity in the future ... because the city can absolutely not function without it.”
The second survey, now online at cityofsearcy.org, is called Searcy Project Prioritization, with quality of life projects listed that residents can rate from zero, meaning the community does not need this, to 10. “Let’s get this done ASAP,” the survey says. The eight-year tax sunsets in June 2022.
The first project listed on the survey is a new community center with spaces for basketball, volleyball and pickleball leagues, an exercise room, etc.
No. 2 on the list is an outdoor water park and pool, an expansion to the existing indoor Searcy Swim Center built with revenue from the eight-year tax.
The third project listed concerns developing Riverside Park, which could include features like improved bike and walking trails and possible camping sites.
The fourth project would be adding splash pad features to current public parks. In the original plan for the eight-year tax, a splash pad at Yancey Park was included, but it was not built there, according to officials, because of flooding concerns.
Listed fifth is improvements to the Searcy Sports Complex, including the recreational baseball, soccer and peewee football areas. The improvements would include, but not be limited to, lighting, fencing, walking paths, parking, dugouts, fields, drainage, shades, scoreboards, etc. According to the survey, the improvements are intended to provide a quality sports facility for leagues and tournament play.
Also defeated in the February special election was a proposal to allow the city to issue up to $14.165 million in municipal bonds to make major changes to the youth baseball and softball fields, including adding turf fields. The bonds would have been repaid by advertising and promotions tax revenue.
Pickleball courts are No. 6 on the list of projects to prioritize. “Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in America and great for all ages,” the survey says. This project would include refurbishing some existing outdoor tennis courts to be used as pickleball courts as well as the installation of new ones.
Last month, the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission approved $95,000 in A&P funding to fix tennis courts at Yancey Park and Berryhill Park, including converting some of them to pickleball courts.
No. 7 is bike trails, paths and racks – “Improving, extending and adding paved and nonpaved bike trails and paths as well as adding bike racks and other amenities that make Searcy more of a cycling friendly community.”
Similarly, a bike and skate park is No. 8 on the list – “Design and construct a high-quality skate and bike park, ideal for skateboarders. inline skaters, roller skaters and bikers.”
A dog park(s) is No. 10 – “Develop one or more new improved dog parks that is an attraction for all furry friend lovers.”
The project listed at No. 11 is a robotic training and tournament center. The STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) center would be for primary and higher education institutions, national and international youth robotic competitions, after-school and summer programs, space makers, etc. Robotics training and tournament space would be incorporated as part of the community center.
An indoor tournament center is No. 12 – “Construct an indoor tournament center conducive to hosting league and tournament play for sports like basketball, volleyball, pickleball and others. Indoor tournament space to be developed as part of a community center.”
No. 13 would be making improvement to the Searcy Event Center and concert venue. “Improvements may include stage, lighting, sound equipment, electrical access for vendors, shade and lighting, restrooms, storage, dressing rooms, parking, drainage and other needs so the venue is conducive to hosting large community events.”
No. 14 would be “developing a space and amenities ideal for facilitating and growing the Searcy Farmers’ Market and other vendor-related events.”
No. 15 would be a museum and welcome center – “Construct a museum and welcome center in conjunction with the White County Historical Society.”
Listed No. 16 is renovating the interior of the historic Rialto Theater, which is owned by the city. Renovation efforts have been underway for several years.
Similarly, No. 17 would be renovating the new Searcy Public Library facility off Skyline Drive. The city and White County Regional Library System purchased the Searcy Athletic Club to be remodeled into a new library and the White County Quorum Court has put $500,000 toward the renovation efforts.
No, 18 would be “a large, public fishing pond that will accommodate more users in a more ideal location and setting.”
No. 19 heads back to the city’s tennis courts – “Resurfacing and improving existing tennis courts as well as developing new ones.”
No. 20 would be developing “a botanical garden as a regional attraction.”
No. 21 would be adding an outdoor shooting range – “Development of a recreational and competitive shooting range.”
The survey, which is open to all Searcy residents, also asks them to list any other projects they feel the city should consider.
