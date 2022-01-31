The city of Searcy’s operating budget for this year is $1,666,573.60 higher than the starting budget for 2021.
The Searcy City Council passed the budget of $17,957,714.61 with an emergency clause at a special meeting Friday afternoon, with City Clerk-Treasurer Jerry Morris made president pro tempore of the meeting in the absence of Mayor Kyle Osborne because he was in quarantine. The budget had to be approved by Feb. 1.
After the vote, Councilwoman Tonia Hale said that she would like for a meeting to be held this month, “whether it would be after an agenda meeting or after our council meeting or whenever, to sit down with the department heads, their budgets so that we are more informed about what their needs are, of what their requests were.”
Hale said she believes being “able to look at the budget with them and go over it with them, with each department head, I think that would be beneficial not only to us but to each department in the city.”
The other council members agreed. Raney said as soon as Osborne was up and running, he and Morris could look at some dates for community of the whole meetings.
“We will certainly do that,” Morris said. “Hopefully, this COVID thing will have left City Hall. ... Hopefully by the February meetings it {COVID] has left City Hall alone. I hope it leaves everybody alone. I think everybody is tired of it.”
Councilman David Morris said getting together with the department heads could be kind of a casual, informal discussion about their department needs and what they were up against. He mentioned discussing equipment that might be wearing out and looking at replacement and “things of that nature.”
A fair amount of Searcy firefighters attended the meeting as well as Fire Chief Brian Dunavan. Some other department heads in attendance were City Engineer Mark Lane and Parks and Parks and Recreation Director Mike Parsons.
“It was a very challenging budget process this year,” Jerry Morris said, “seeing as we had to wait until after November’s election to know where we stand on our 1-percent tax, which kind of put us behind the eight ball just to get started, and all the COVID issues and other things that have come to pass has made it a difficult process.”
The largest increase in the budget comes from a 5 percent cost-of-living salary increase for all city employees, according to Michelle Pugh, media relations support for the city.
“Taking care of our employees is a top priority for me,” Osborne said in a news release from Pugh. “The cost of living continues to increase across the country, so we’re extremely thankful to the City Council for seeing this need and providing this increase.”
Dunavan said with the 5 percent increase, starting pay for firefighters will be $11.55 instead of $11 an hour.
“This is something just right now they are supposed to revisit again later, is the way they are talking, so it will help,” Dunavan said. “It still leaves us low, behind other departments, but it is a step in the right direction, and with them [the council members] promising to review it after the permanent tax gets started. Since they have got everything allocated right now with the temporary [1-cent tax] until it’s done [at the end of June]. it’s kind of hard for them to go through there and give raises.”
According to the 2022 budget, total revenues for the year are estimated at $17,957,714.61.
The total general fund budget of $17,944,687.52 includes:
Library, $216,817.34, compared to $206,825.04 in 2021; Cemetery, $15,950, compared to $9,450 in 2021; District Court, $650,743.35, compared to $614,394.57 in 2021; Police, $4,316,287.18, compared to $3,801,713.85 in 2021; Drug Task Force, $141,289.00, compared to $135,108.44 in 2021; Fire $3,335,590.44, compared to $3,143,307.69 in 2021; Parks and Recreation, $713,324.76, compared to $682,936.14 in 2021; Sanitation, $3,748,137.94, compared to $3,586,948.34.
