The city of Searcy is building a rainy day fund, designating $3 million toward it this year and a million each of the next three years "to get us up to $6 million," according to Searcy Finance Committee Chairman Mike Chalenburg.

Chalenburg said having a rainy day account was something the Searcy City Council talked about when the permanent 1-percent sales and use tax was passed in November 2021.

