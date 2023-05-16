The city of Searcy is building a rainy day fund, designating $3 million toward it this year and a million each of the next three years "to get us up to $6 million," according to Searcy Finance Committee Chairman Mike Chalenburg.
Chalenburg said having a rainy day account was something the Searcy City Council talked about when the permanent 1-percent sales and use tax was passed in November 2021.
He said $6 million "is roughly 90 days' worth of operations, so that's what we promised and that's what we think we can do."
Mayor Mat Faulkner said "of the $3 million dollars for this year, to kind of kick it off, we're proposing $2 million coming from the Fund 14," which was created as the account for the eight-year, 1-cent sales and use tax passed by voters in 2014. Chalenburg said part of the promise when that fund was started was to set aside "reserve money."
"That will get us to 50% of our rainy day fund, and then we will work with [Clerk-Treasurer] Jerry [Morris] on how to put that into CDs, interest-bearing accounts, so that can compound," Faulkner said.
He added that the million dollars per year will come from the general fund.
In addition to Chalenburg, the other members of the Finance Committee include Faulkner, Morris and Planning and Development Director Richard Stafford.
Chalenburg said the Finance Committee, which consists of him, Faulkner, Morris and Planning and Development Director Richard Stafford, also has sent a recommendation to the Personnel Committee for a finance position.
"It is separate from the clerk," he said. "Mr. Morris has plenty to do. His job is mostly reporting things that have happened, rather than planning for the future. Planning all these things out for the future financially and trying to get them where everything lines up and stuff, along with other things of that nature, it seems to us we need somebody whose job it is to do that and who has that skill."
