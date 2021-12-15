It will cost the city $306,000 to purchase a new overhead sanitation truck to replace one of its “newer” ones that have not “held up as well as we hoped,” according to Searcy Sanitation Department Director Terry Rutherford.
The purchase being made from the eight-year plan fund was approved by the City Council on Tuesday after Mayor Kyle Osborne said the city had just found out that the $360,000 sanitation trucks could be ordered for $54,000 less if the order was placed in the next few days.
“It’s still going to take six months to have them put together and delivered for you,” Osborne said. “This will replace one of our trucks.”
Councilman Don Raney asked Osborne if just one overhead sanitation truck was needed. “Terry and I discussed that. We really, really need one,” Osborne said. “We could use two but it’s imperative that we have one.”
Rutherford said the city could save “an additional $10,000 if we purchase two – there was three in the close proximity and now there’s two. That’s how fast they are going. If we don’t act on one or two now, then it’s going be 2023 before these trucks become available.”
Osborne asked Rutherford to tell the council about the condition of the other trucks that are now “in line.”
“The conditions of the trucks are not well,” Rutherford said. “These are unfortunately some of the newer trucks, if you want to call them new. These overhead trucks go through a lot. They have not, unfortunately, held up as we hoped.”
Six to eight months ago, Rutherford said the estimates on replacing the trucks were given at $360,000, but he got a call saying these trucks were available and could be outfitted for $306,000. “It takes six months to outfit the truck. There is two chassis available, the Heil beds are at River City Hydraulics in Little Rock, and this was a tried and true chassis that we used years ago.”
Council member Mike Chalenburg asked Rutherford how many overhead trucks the city has in regular use. Rutherford said, “We have three and then we have the old Mac that we use as an extra. Fortunately, its chassis is the best part of it is how it has held up and the bed in some places, but that truck is like 20 years old.”
Raney asked if there was any way some funds could be found to buy two of the trucks. Chalenburg added, “It seems like if you can save $54,000, 17 percent is a good idea when more than one is likely to be fragile with the trucks we have.”
Osborne said the question is whether another approximately $200,000 could be appropriated to purchase both of the overhead trucks. City Clerk-Treasurer Jerry Morris said Chalenburg’s figures showed $466,000 in Fund 14 (the eight-year plan account) for aging sanitation trucks. “But there was none allocated for the year 2022,” Morris said.
Raney asked Morris if there was any other Fund 14 money that could be allocated. Morris responded that “there is, for the simple reason that our revenue is exceeding the expected revenue that was in the plan.”
However, Morris said the only thing he would say about two trucks being available is “how lucky do we feel?” He said the city has some other big machines, like the grinder at the mulching center that is apt to break down at times. “Do we want to roll the dice to spend this money and hope we don’t break down major with the Beast or some other large piece of equipment or ...?”
Osborne said, “We have funds in Fund 14 to pay for this and a boom truck later in the year if we needed to without doing a separate appropriation, but like Jerry said, our luck, just about every year, the Beast, something will happen and require several thousand dollars repairing it also.”
Councilman Rodger Cargile asked Osborne if he had a recommendation and Osborne said his “recommendation is to purchase one [overhead sanitation truck] and a boom truck later, but that’s just a recommendation.”
Boom trucks had been brought up earlier when Cargile asked Rutherford if he anticipated any other needs other than the overhead truck. “The mayor and I have discussed boom trucks,” Rutherford said. “Right now, those are what we have in the worst shape against the type of work we do.”
Councilman Chris Howell asked Rutherford how much is being spent on the sanitation trucks on an annual basis. “We have had to replace or repair beds that were cracking and tearing, thousands of dollars,” Rutherford said, “When I talked to my mechanics about that today [Tuesday] also, I’m over on my service and repair, and that’s where that’s coming in.”
He said the trucks are where his department is spending the biggest majority of that money but he did not have “an exact dollar figure.”
At the end of the discussion, Raney said, “Why don’t we go ahead and order the truck and the boom truck; let’s get it out of the way.” Osborne asked Rutherford if he could order boom trucks and he told him he would ask the salesman about it. Rutherford said. said he would have the boom truck estimate for the January council meeting.
Raney made the motion for the city to buy the overhead sanitation truck. Jerry Morris said the appropriation would be in the 2022 budget.
