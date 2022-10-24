The city of Searcy is spending nearly $1.5 million to purchase five trash trucks after investing in “the thing of the future” six years ago, compressed natural gas trucks, didn’t turn out as expected.
“The CNG trucks that we currently operate, the engines are fine but the electronics are giving us problems and the chassis, I guess you would call it, the beds are not holding up,” Mayor Kyle Osborne said at a special meeting of the Searcy City Council on Wednesday. “We spend a lot of time working on those trucks, replacing cylinders, rebuilding cylinders, rebuilding sidewalls and beds and it’s costing us a lot of money and spending a lot of downtime. We’re going to have to do something to replace those trucks.”
At the time the CNG trucks were bought, Councilman Don Raney said, “We felt that is what we needed.”
“We were never able to get a CNG station at the Sanitation Department and the company that produces these is out of business and sold two or three times,” Osborne said. “We can’t get parts; we have to fabricate parts for them.”
Councilman Mike Chalenburg confirmed with Osborne that the department’s CNG trucks are about 6 years old. “We mentioned that during the time we were campaigning for the renewal of the [eight-year, one-cent] tax [that voters made permanent in November] that it was time to replace these trucks; they’re worn out.”
City Engineer Mark Lane said the company that sold the city the CNG trucks does not have a good record. “They were a new company when we bought them and they have not proven out, and that’s obvious by they’re out of business.”
Osborne said that River City Hydraulics visited with him, Lane and Searcy Sanitation Department Director Terry Rutherford last week due to the city “having some issues” with its CNG trucks.
In a special called Searcy City Council meeting on Wednesday morning, $1.439 million was approved for Sanitation Department vehicles.
“That’s where we bought some [other] sanitation vehicles in the past,” Osborne said. “In fact, we have one ordered now.”
Before the council agreed to buy the diesel trucks from the Sherwood-based company, Osborne presented the members with a price list for various vehicles.
The first ones were 2021 used automated side loaders that could be delivered in two to three weeks, he said. The selling price was $215,000 each with a six-month buyback of $180,000 each. “When the new units comes in, we will buy these back from the city,” the information from River City said.
Another vehicle listed was a 2023 Mack TE front loader, coming in November. It had a selling price of $306,700 with a 24-month guaranteed buyback of $184,000.
Next on the list Osborne was referring to was a 2024 Mack TE front loader with an approximate delivery of May 2023. The selling price was listed at $339,966 with a 24-month guaranteed buyback of $203,000.
The final truck mentioned was a 2024 Mack LR with a 28-yard Heil DP Python automated side loader. It had an approximate delivery of June or July with a selling price of $361,896 and 24-month guaranteed buyback of $216,000.
Lane said of the Heil bed trucks, if they are not the best, they are one of the top three made. “They’re dependable,” he said. “They’ve been building them for almost 100 years in some form or fashion. They are a very high-quality piece of equipment. In my opinion, buying the most inexpensive is not always the best bargain.”
Osborne told Councilman David Morris that right now two of the city’s CNG trucks are down and the city is using backups, boom trucks and pickups. Osborne said he was told by Rutherford that it was $20,000 to replace a cylinder and each truck had two cylinders. “That could get expensive in a hurry.”
“I think we need to go ahead and get them [the sanitation trucks],” Raney said. The natural gas thing was just not what we thought we were going to have.”
He made a motion to buy the two used side loaders and the 2023 Mack TE that would be available in November.
Chalenburg asked if the city should also go ahead and order the last two trucks on the list. City Attorney Buck Gibson said he would suggest that a motion be made to at least take the steps so the money could be appropriated. Chalenburg said supply chain issues had been mentioned in regard to waiting for trucks.
Raney said he did not mind amending his motion to include the rest of the trucks so they could be ordered. All members present voted yes on the two motions. Councilman Dale Brewer was absent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.