The city of Searcy is spending nearly $1.5 million to purchase five trash trucks after investing in “the thing of the future” six years ago, compressed natural gas trucks, didn’t turn out as expected.

“The CNG trucks that we currently operate, the engines are fine but the electronics are giving us problems and the chassis, I guess you would call it, the beds are not holding up,” Mayor Kyle Osborne said at a special meeting of the Searcy City Council on Wednesday. “We spend a lot of time working on those trucks, replacing cylinders, rebuilding cylinders, rebuilding sidewalls and beds and it’s costing us a lot of money and spending a lot of downtime. We’re going to have to do something to replace those trucks.”

