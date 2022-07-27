One of the things missing from the Fourth of July celebration at the Searcy Event Center was the center wall at the stage that was buckled by a wind storm and had to be taken down, according to city officials.
The city requested $30,000 from the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission on Tuesday to put up a new center wall. However, the commission tabled the request until its August meeting.
According to the mayor’s office, the problem with the wall surfaced when it was time to start getting things together for the Fourth of July celebration. Osborne told The Daily Citizen on Wednesday afternoon that the weather event that affected the wall was in June.
“[Searcy Parks and Recreation Director] Mike Parsons called me and the old wooden wall was just wobbling like it was going to fall and we had the Fourth of July thing scheduled,” Osborne said. “To be on the safe side, I told him to go ahead and take it down and then I called the construction company to put up a metal one, and ... it just didn’t work out until after the Fourth of July event.”
Osborne said the wall was “old. It was the original wall, It had been up there for over 20 years and it was all rotten where there was holes in it and water had gotten down it in and rotted it.”
Searcy Parks and Recreation employee Will Walker made the request Tuesday in place of Osborne, who was at the Ganus Activities Center at Harding University for the White County Business Expo. He said that the “big wind storm,” which he believed was in February or March, “buckled the wall toward the stage area.”
“When we took the plywood off, it was all rotted,” Walker said. “The whole wall was wood ... so for safety reasons we took it down and now we’re just trying to put up a new wall, but this time we will have three steel beams that will go from front all the way to the top and then there will be a metal wall to replace what was there, so hopefully it will last a little bit longer than the one did.”
According to Walker, all of the electricity was running from the wall so there were electric outlets the whole length of the stage for lighting, sound and other things used for events.
A&P Commissioner Tommy Centola wanted to know if the $30,000 was “a firm estimate.” Walker told him that that estimate was pretty solid and the city has been working with Hart Construction for a while on the plans. He mentioned that there has been a wait on the steel because it has been an issue getting it but he thinks that has been taken care of now.
A&P Chairman asked Walker if a subcontractor would be used, but Walker said, “We’re going to have them[ Hart] do it because we want it to be done right. Just to make sure if we do it it is done right and and it lasts, that’s our hope.”
Beats and Eats co-Coordinator Mat Faulkner, whose group organized the Fourth of July event, said that “if a new wall is going to be designed and erected, I wonder if it would be advantageous to think about some type of design or engineering that would be helpful to the production companies when they are rigging lights and banners – you know some things that would be used either in front of or on that wall so it’s just not a wall by itself but it would be easier for production companies to utilize. It’s just a thought.”
A&P Commissioner Mike Chalenburg said that “makes a lot of sense,” and Centola added that “we may as well build it for whoever needs it.”
Howell asked if insurance covered any of the wall. He said he wasn’t sure but he knew there was a deductible. After the meeting, Connie Dix, accounts receivable/claims in City Hall, said that no claim had been filed for the wall. Osborne said the city had a $10,000 deductible “and they wouldn’t pay for any of that.”
Centola asked when the construction of the wall would be started, and Chalenburg asked Walker if it could be put off for a month so some of the questions the commission has could be answered. He said he wouldn’t know who to talk to about the wall being designed for rigging. Faulkner said probably some of the production companies who rig the lights could be asked about the types of hooks and/or piping to use.
Howell asked if there were any events planned where the wall would be needed immediately, and Walker said no. Chalenburg asked about how long the construction on the wall would take, and Walker said he thinks about two or three weeks at the most.
“The steel beams are going to be the hardest thing,” he said. “The wall they can put up in a few days.”
