One of the things missing from the Fourth of July celebration at the Searcy Event Center was the center wall at the stage that was buckled by a wind storm and had to be taken down, according to city officials.

The city requested $30,000 from the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission on Tuesday to put up a new center wall. However, the commission tabled the request until its August meeting.

