The pickleball push in Searcy has a new target, with the tennis courts at Yancey Park needing to be “completely rebuilt” instead of just resurfaced, according to Mayor Kyle Osborne.
At the Searcy City Council’s agenda meeting Thursday, Osborne recalled that he shared at an earlier meeting that the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission was going pay to have the courts and Yancey and Berryhill parks resurfaced, with some being converted to pickleball courts. The A&P Commission in approved using $95,000 in tax revenue for the work.
However, concerning the Yancey Park courts, Osborne said “we have since learned that they are in such disrepair that it looks like they’re going to have to be completely rebuilt, you might say.”
He said he met with a representative of “a company called Pro Track and Tennis” last week “and he took some measurements and is getting us an estimate of what it would cost to build six pickleball courts out there.”
Osborne said what the city would have to do is tear up the tennis courts that are cracked and have grass growing in them, take down the old fences and redo the lighting.
“Hopefully, within the next couple of weeks he will get back with me with the costs of what it would entail to mark off pickleball courts after we tear up the asphalt,” he said. “We are going to have a couple of different contractors no matter how we do it.”
The estimated cost for the pickleball courts wasn’t presented at Tuesday night’s council meeting. Neither was the estimated cost of repairs to the historic Black House, which houses the Searcy Art Gallery, after signs of deterioration were found during inspections.
Council member David Morris said he and several of the other council members attended a pickleball tournament held at the Carmichael Community Center the previous week.
“I learned a lot about pickleball, learned about it firsthand and saw the enthusiasm and saw the large crowd that was out there playing, compared to how much activity we’ve had out on the tennis courts in the last few years,” Morris said. “I am of the opinion we need to move towards some pickleball courts and I think there is a great interest in it in town. I have had several people contact me and I just want to commend you [Osborne] on moving forward in that direction.”
The Carmichael Center also has a group that plays pickleball on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays.
Osborne said he should have some numbers on redoing the Yancey Park’s courts to bring to the council concerning the work by the August agenda meeting.
Plans to redo the surface of the Berryhill Park tennis courts and perhaps stripe some of them for pickleball courts were not discussed at the agenda meeting.
Osborne has estimated that the tennis courts in Searcy are about 40 years old. Originally, Osborne said he had talked to individual, Phillip Walker, who he said repairs tennis courts about working on the courts, and a cost estimate of $95,000 was submitted, but Osborne said later that Walker was not licensed to do the work. City Engineer Mark Lane said that anyone who does work in Arkansas costing $50,000 or more “must be a licensed contractor.”
