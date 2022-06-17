Searcy officials are hoping to “further develop” Riverside Park with funds they would receive from an outdoor recreation matching grant.
The city would have to pay $250,000 for the 50/50 match if it applies for the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism grant, and held a public hearing Thursday night at the Carmichael Community Center to get input on improving the park, which is on the north side of town. Six residents attended the meeting, which was conducted by Mitzi Hargan from the White River Planning and Development District Inc. in Batesville with assistance from Mayor Kyle Osborne and Searcy Parks and Recreation Director Mike Parsons.
“The city is intending to apply to the Department of Parks and Tourism,” Hargan said. “They have an annual cycle. Applications are always due the last Friday in August.
“In 2020, the city received a matching grant through that department to purchase about 48 acres that joins Riverside Park.” She said the city also received a subsequent grant last year to do some cleanup work at the park. She mentioned that some road work needs to be done and some gates and other things need to be taken care of but that grant hasn’t been started yet. “We expect to get a notice to proceed on that soon.”
“We want to then further develop that park, the 48 acres, because once the Department of Parks and Tourism gives you money to buy the park, they don’t expect it to sit there and not be developed,” Hargan said.
She said she, Osborne and Parsons have received comments on “more development on that park, such as bike trails and playground equipment. If you have been out there and seen it, there’s a wonderful overlook over the river there that’s beautiful and maybe a pavilion and overlook area, and it will be very expensive to develop that park but in stages, the city can afford to do that.
According to Hargan, the city has almost a little more than $1.5 million in grants from the Department of Parks and Tourism since it started investing in the city, which resulted in a little more than $3 million in development plans because they are matching grants, “so they are heavily invested in Searcy and a lot of that has to do with the way the parks are kept and maintained and that you have a full-time parks department and a parks director, so that helped.”
She said the grants the city has received and will be applying for “are very competitive, as all grants are. “If you score in the top 50 percent, you get invited to Jacksonville to meet with the parks committee and then you make a 10-minute presentation to the committee on why you think your park should be funded over someone else’s park.”
The committee then makes the funding decisions and recommendations to Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is the ultimate authority, Hargan said.
The reason a public hearing was being held, she said, is that it is a requirement of the grant application to allow residents to give input about the overall park system. She said the purpose of the meeting was to answer questions about the parks system and discuss other things they think might need to be done to the park system.
Parsons told those who attended that the “grant is for outdoor recreation only so we can’t get money to buy buildings or any of that. It has to be outdoor recreation only.”
Hargan said $250,000 is the maximum, but “we don’t know how much money the state if going to have for the projects.”
“They get the money from the real estate transfer tax,” she said. “When you buy property, you have to buy a deed stamp. Part of the money from that program goes into this program to fund it. They get very little money from the water conservation fund anymore, that was the federal side but it has over the years decreased and they do get some. but the bulk of the money comes from the real estate transfer tax.”
Parsons added that Searcy has been able to get the grant for probably the last 20 years. “The committee has been very kind to Searcy,” he said.
Parsons said that improvement to the city’s playgrounds have come from this grant. “Riverside Park has the opportunity to be the gem of Searcy,” Parsons said. “It’s beautiful out there and we really have a good opportunity to make it a draw for tourism here in Searcy.”
Councilwoman Tonia Hale asked about the possibility of a new skate park being added. Parsons said the city can look into it, but the committee places priorities on certain things. “They really like to see projects finished, if we jump to another project and leave that one [Riverside Park] alone, they are not going to be very happy,” he said. “We have some money to fix other areas up, too, so we can possibly put some money to areas like that.”
Hargan said the main reason for the concentration on Riverside Park is because of the investment of $150,000 in that property that she said appraised for $400,000. The Searcy Regional Economic Development Corp. owned the property and sold it to the city, donating $100,000, so the city paid for that nearly 50 acres “$150,000, if you want to look at it, out of pocket because the grant paid the other $150,000. Do we can’t let that land sit idle because they will think we got it and it’s just going to sit there and grow up but we couldn’t develop it until we get it cleaned up.”
She said that is why last year’s grant was applied for, to remove obstacles like concrete and rocks, upgrade the roadway, add some fencing and security with gates and start developing it. “We really need to focus on getting that part up and running,” Hargan said.
She said the city also has applied for an 80-20 grant from the Arkansas Department of Transportation for 10 miles of bike trails. “A lot of people are into biking in this area so that will address some of that need and eventually, hopefully we will can connect it to the trails in the older Riverside Park and other areas so that there can be several miles that are connected.”
Osborne said the area that the city is looking to develop is the property “that runs along the river back behind the VFW, and there will be a new entrance right there by that lake by that VFW that goes up that hill. That will be another entrance to the park.”
“It’s in our plans to redo Davis Drive that goes by the fairgrounds all the way out to the new bypass to where the bike trail will connect from the new park that we are working on and come up Davis Drive, almost to the fairgrounds, and connect back in behind the Vo Tech,” Osborne said. “That would add another three or four miles.”
Searcy Police Department Sgt. Jason McGlawn, who is running against Osborne for mayor in November, wanted to know about a splash pad-type park that was included in the eight-year plan for using the city’s temporary, 1-cent sales and use tax. (The Daily Citizen reported in 2016 that the Searcy City Council decided to move the splash pad listed in the plan for Yancey Park next to the Searcy Swim Center to use the funds it would save on the construction of the pool and because of concerns over vandalism and flooding.)
Osborne said the city does have plans for a splash pad where the old city pool is located on Moss Street. “The plan is to put dirt over that, build a pavilion and then where the kiddie pool is located, put a huge splash pad.” Osborne said that there is already a changing house and office space there that the city will try to utilize “instead of trying to build new ones.”
Another resident in attendance, Peggy Centola, asked if there are any grants for dog parks or plans for one. “Yes we do have a plan and hopefully by the end of the year it will happen,” Osborne said, “and the council has to agree to everything but we have picked out an area right beside the indoor pool. There is a huge area out there and there is a parking lot already there for the soccer complex for the people that pull in, so all we got to do is build a walkway up to it.”
Hale said there is a grant for a dog park that Councilman Rodger Cargile found out about that is due in by June 30. She planned to get with Cargile about it. “We may as well try,” she said.
